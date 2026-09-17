Vibrant Visionary: Remembering Pop Art Icon Peter Max

Peter Max, the illustrious pop artist whose vibrant and surreal artworks became synonymous with the 1960s U.S. hippie movement, has died at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness, his family spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Max's art, heavily influenced by his love of astronomy, painted a vivid picture of the '60s and '70s youth culture, with themes that resonated as visual counterparts to the era's ethos of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. His iconic imagery included cosmic landscapes, starbursts, and peace symbols, capturing the psychedelic spirit.

Although he faced criticism from purists for his commercial ventures, Max embraced his role in popularizing art through various media channels, asserting that accessibility was key to reaching audiences. His works have graced Super Bowls, World Cups, and Olympic games, ensuring his place as a cultural influencer.