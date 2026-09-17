Bridging the Economic Divide: East Germany’s Journey from Reunification

More than three decades post-reunification, East Germany's economic transformation remains a complex narrative. Although it has closed the gap significantly in employment, disparities in wealth, income, and demographic trends endure.

For years, unemployment was a pronounced divide, with eastern rates nearly double those in the west during the late 1990s. However, by 2025, a notable improvement saw rates fall to 8.6% in the east compared to 6.4% in the west. Yet, the east’s net assets remain at about half of those in the west.

Lower investment and a shrinking, ageing population exacerbate challenges in bridging these economic differences. The demographic trend shows fewer working-age individuals in the east, adding to the tension and resulting in rising support for the far-right AfD party in the region.