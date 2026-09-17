Bridging the Economic Divide: East Germany’s Journey from Reunification
Since reunification, East Germany's economy has evolved but still lags the west in wealth and demographics. Employment rates have mostly converged, yet household incomes and net assets display significant gaps. Population decline and lesser private investment further challenge efforts to fully bridge the economic divide between the former East and West Germany.
More than three decades post-reunification, East Germany's economic transformation remains a complex narrative. Although it has closed the gap significantly in employment, disparities in wealth, income, and demographic trends endure.
For years, unemployment was a pronounced divide, with eastern rates nearly double those in the west during the late 1990s. However, by 2025, a notable improvement saw rates fall to 8.6% in the east compared to 6.4% in the west. Yet, the east’s net assets remain at about half of those in the west.
Lower investment and a shrinking, ageing population exacerbate challenges in bridging these economic differences. The demographic trend shows fewer working-age individuals in the east, adding to the tension and resulting in rising support for the far-right AfD party in the region.