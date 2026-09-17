Europe's Stance: Unyielding in Geopolitical Choices

In a firm display of European autonomy, France's Europe Minister Benjamin Haddad declared that the United States holds no veto power over the geopolitical decisions of the European Union. This comes in response to threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on EU products.

The diplomatic tension emerged following a proposal to make Canada the European Union's first associate member, a move that appears to have sparked discontent across the Atlantic.

Speaking on the Public Senat TV channel, Haddad underscored Europe's right to independently shape its political path and deepen its international relationships, particularly with Canada.