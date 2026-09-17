Russia's Bold Strike on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Russia conducted a missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the Sumy and Odesa regions, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The attack, which occurred overnight, targeted civilian infrastructure, causing damage across eight regions, highlighting ongoing tensions and strategic targeting in the conflict.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Russia had launched a significant missile and drone strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the Sumy and Odesa regions.
The overnight attack, according to Zelenskiy, specifically aimed at civilian infrastructure, resulting in widespread damage across eight Ukrainian regions.
This latest aggressive move underscores the escalating tensions and the strategic targeting of key resources in the ongoing conflict.