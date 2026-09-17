China's Prefab Revolution: From Local Crisis to Global Markets

The opening of Sun Guangqing's prefabricated homes factory in 2022 coincided with a crisis in China's property sector and the lifting of pandemic restrictions, severely impacting domestic demand. As a result, Hebei Shengtai Integrating Housing, and other similar businesses, turned their focus outward to international markets.

Sun, who heads production and design at the factory, notes that with domestic sales dwindling, looking overseas offered a broader market opportunity. Many Chinese manufacturers now create capsule homes and luxury foldable cabins for the international tourism and vacation property sectors. This adaptability has allowed prefab building exports to soar, significantly contributing to what some Western nations label as 'China shock 2.0'.

Despite trade tensions and competition, Chinese firms maintain a competitive edge through lower production costs and manufacturing efficiencies. The sector's growth highlights China's capacity to thrive despite global economic uncertainties, though concerns about long-term sustainability and profit margins remain amidst fierce domestic industry competition.