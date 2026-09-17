Homebuying Trends 2026: Resilience Amidst Economic Headwinds

According to the latest Colliers Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026, nearly half of prospective homebuyers aim to purchase property within the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore range. The survey highlights that 50% of these buyers are planning to invest in residential real estate over the next two years. Despite macroeconomic challenges, housing demand remains firm, with 54% maintaining a positive outlook.

The report indicates a resilient housing market in 2026, with consistent sales despite emerging price sensitivity among buyers. This robustness is driven by long-term homeownership goals and confidence in the residential sector's stability. However, affordability is a primary concern for 31% of buyers, followed by job security and income stability.

Unit size, layout, and connectivity are top priorities for 75-80% of respondents, reflecting a shift towards right-sized apartments in well-connected areas. The survey shows that 62% prefer two and three BHK configurations, and major cities like Mumbai and Delhi NCR are witnessing strong demand for higher-priced homes. Moreover, 65% emphasize attractive pricing and flexible payment plans as crucial factors in purchase decisions.

The trend towards end-user purchases remains dominant, with 51% buying for self-use and 16% seeking vacation homes, indicating leisure-oriented choices. There's a notable preference for ready-to-move or near-completion homes, with over 60% avoiding the risks associated with under-construction projects. This preference is linked to possession certainty and reduced execution risks, with younger buyers more willing to embrace these risks for cost advantages.

Looking ahead, infrastructure, connectivity, and the shift towards premiumization are expected to drive demand and opportunities in major housing markets.