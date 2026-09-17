French Fishermen Protest Against Soaring Energy Prices

French fishermen intensified protests on Thursday by blocking access to southern ports over escalating energy prices. Their actions contribute to mounting pressures on the government, which faces the challenge of finalizing a fiscally responsible 2027 budget amid next year's presidential election. This latest protest joins an ongoing wave of discontent across multiple sectors, including power and law enforcement.

The blockades extended to Nice and surrounding coastal cities, drawing support from prominent political figures like Mayor Eric Ciotti. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu responded by continuing emergency fuel subsidies for sensitive sectors such as agriculture and fishing.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron held high-level discussions concerning geopolitical tensions affecting energy markets. As budget discussions progress, opposition from Socialist lawmakers and the potential influence of the far-right National Rally party loom large in determining the budget's fate, particularly regarding plans affecting pension adjustments.