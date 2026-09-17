Karnataka: Congress puts up banners alleging land irregularities linked to KCR family in Hyderabad

A political controversy has erupted over an alleged land issue linked to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his family, with Congress leaders putting up flex banners at major flyover junctions across the city.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:03 IST
Karnataka: Congress puts up banners alleging land irregularities linked to KCR family in Hyderabad
Congress leaders putting up banners at major flyover junctions (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political controversy has erupted over an alleged land issue linked to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his family, with Congress leaders putting up flex banners at major flyover junctions across the city. The banners allege that the KCR family amassed thousands of crores of rupees in the name of the Telangana movement and sentiment. They also display details of the alleged land transactions.

The flexes carry strong allegations against the Kalvakuntla family, with the slogan, “We will make you spit it out, remember this, Kalvakuntla thieves.” The allegations displayed on the banners are political claims made by the Congress and have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday called for an inquiry into 388 acres of government land reportedly linked to the state's former CM and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). In a post on X, MP Kiran Kumar Chamala mentioned that revenue officials and ministers have been directed to complete the inquiry within 30 days and establish the facts regarding the ownership and status of the land.

Bhongir MP also mentioned that if the inquiry establishes that government land was encroached upon, the State Government will recover the land, and the land will be recovered and distributed to the Dalit community of the state. He further emphasised that government land belongs to the people, asserting that every inch of public land must be protected. He added that if encroachment is established through due process, the land must be recovered and should be put to public use.

Earlier, following complaints against the 22 A prohibited list of lands, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the constitution of a high-level committee to resolve every single issue arising in the ownership of the lands. Participating in the debate in the Assembly today, the Chief Minister also declared that a new policy would be introduced for regularisation of the urban lands and a new system for simultaneous land registration and regularisation. Further, the CM said that the issues regarding authorised layouts will be resolved after verification with the concerned authorities. (ANI)

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