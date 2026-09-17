Billions in the Air: The Future of Wireless Auctions

The FCC's Brendan Carr announced that upcoming wireless spectrum auctions could accrue over $100 billion. A 2027 auction for 160 MHz of mid-band spectrum has been scheduled, and the groundwork for 6G auctions is being laid for 2028, potentially revolutionizing the telecom landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 02:28 IST
Billions in the Air: The Future of Wireless Auctions

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has made an exciting revelation regarding the future of wireless spectrum auctions. He stated on Wednesday that these auctions could generate over $100 billion in the coming years, marking a significant milestone for the industry.

In a decision made in July, the U.S. telecom agency voted to set up an auction slated for 2027. This auction will offer 160 megahertz of mid-band spectrum in the Upper C-Band, representing a crucial step in expanding wireless capabilities.

Additionally, the Trump administration laid the foundation for a series of 6G wireless auctions, which are scheduled to commence in 2028. These future auctions could herald the next generation of wireless technology, bringing new opportunities and advancements.

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