One Diwali Budget. Every Kind of Gift: AdvantageClub.ai Makes Corporate Diwali Gifting Choice-Led, Flexible and Simple

VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7: As flexibility and personalization become increasingly important across workplace experiences, organizations are looking for new ways to offer employees greater choice in rewards and benefits. Responding to this shift, AdvantageClub.ai, the AI-powered employee engagement, rewards, and flex wellness solutions platform, has introduced a flexible Diwali gifting experience, enabling employees to select based on their preferences while allowing organizations to manage the entire gifting journey through a single platform.

Building on the success of its annual ‘My Gift, My Choice’ initiative, AdvantageClub.ai continues to evolve its gifting experience to meet changing employee expectations. Through this Flex Gifting Solution, organizations can offer multiple gifting formats within a single budget. Instead of providing the same gift to the entire team, employees have the flexibility to choose from digital rewards, brand vouchers, gift cards, and physical gifts delivered to their doorstep.

With over 1.6 crore registered users, INR 1200 crore+ budgets managed, and a presence across 100+ countries, AdvantageClub.ai continues to help organizations deliver scalable and personalized employee engagement experiences. Key Highlights of ‘Flex Gifting’ Solution

- Flex Points: Employees receive flexible reward points in their AdvantageClub.ai accounts, redeemable across festive gifts, including hampers, sweets, electronics, and lifestyle products. - Brand Vouchers: Employees can choose vouchers from Myntra, Swiggy, Amazon, and more, redeemed directly on the brand's own platform, across shopping, food, lifestyle, and entertainment categories.

- AdvantageClub.ai Gift Card: A single gift card offering access to 10,000+ brands and products across multiple categories. - Physical Gifts: Organizations can select festive and lifestyle gifts, including hampers, sweets, air purifiers, trolley bags, coffee machines, and more, delivered across India.

“We believe gifting becomes more meaningful when employees have the freedom to choose what truly matters to them. With ‘My Gift, My Choice,’ we are helping organizations move beyond one-size-fits-all gifting and create flexible, personalized Diwali experiences, while managing the complete gifting journey for HR teams, from planning to fulfilment,” said Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder & CEO, AdvantageClub.ai. Last year’s Diwali campaign recorded a 96%+ redemption rate among participating employees, highlighting strong adoption of flexible gifting options. With an early launch this festive season, organizations can plan their gifting programs and ensure a seamless experience for employees across locations.

About AdvantageClub.ai AdvantageClub.ai is a global AI-powered employee engagement, rewards, and wellness platform offering Rewards & Recognition, Flex Wellness, and Incentive Automation on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to digitize employee engagement programs and drive better productivity, retention, and employee happiness. AdvantageClub.ai has over 16 million users, a presence across 100+ countries, 1,200+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub.ai was founded by UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as an opportunity for disruption through AI, data mining, and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, AdvantageClub.ai serves an impressive client portfolio including Air India, Biocon, Concentrix, HCLTech, Hexaware, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Teleperformance, and many more.

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