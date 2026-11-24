A forecast that says rain is likely may tell a farmer little about whether to sow a field that morning, delay irrigation or bring in a crop before it gets wet. Making that forecast useful takes local knowledge, a way to assess how reliable the prediction is and an advisory that reaches the farmer in time. National meteorological and agricultural authorities from 15 countries spent 9–13 November 2026 in Abu Dhabi working through those steps and testing how artificial intelligence could help them deliver weather services for smallholder farmers.

The hands-on programme was organised under AIM for Scale and convened by the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) hosted the training, with support from the University of Chicago. Delegations brought together staff from national meteorological and hydrological services, agriculture ministries and related organisations, so the people producing forecasts could design services with the people who know how farmers might use them.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), through its technical advisory work under AIM for Scale, helped connect the training to global meteorological standards, observation frameworks and the realities of running a national service over time. The programme was designed to help national teams evaluate and run AI weather models independently and integrate them into pilot services or everyday operations. Each delegation worked towards a minimum viable product, an initial version of an agricultural weather service that its institutions could test and refine at home.

Testing AI forecasts against local weather

AI-based models can produce forecasts quickly and at fine resolution, giving weather services new ways to explore how conditions might change. The weather track gave participants hands-on practice running those models, benchmarking them and checking their forecasts against observations. For national services, knowing how well a model performs under local conditions helps them decide when its output can support an advisory and where it needs further testing.

Participants worked on downscaling, which adapts information from a global forecast to a regional or local scale. A forecast designed to cover large areas needs to be assessed for the places where it will be used, because an advisory for a farming district depends on the conditions people can expect there. Working with forecasts at a more local scale gives national teams a chance to check whether the information is detailed enough to inform a decision about a field, an irrigation schedule or a harvest.

WMO's contribution kept the use of AI connected to the observation networks and standards that national weather services already rely on. Running a model is one part of the work, and the people using it also need to know what data they can use to verify a forecast and how the added work will fit into their regular duties. Building those skills in national institutions gives local teams more control over how they evaluate a model, what they use it for and when they revisit that decision.

Turning forecasts into advice farmers can act on

The agriculture track focused on turning forecast variables and thresholds into practical recommendations for the farm. A predicted amount of rain, for example, can be discussed in terms of what it may mean for planting or irrigation, with the advice shaped by which decision the farmer needs to make and when it has to be made. Participants explored how agricultural extension services, which link farmers with technical advice, could communicate those recommendations in a form people can use.

Joint sessions brought the weather and agriculture tracks together to work on multi-hazard early warning systems, the joint design of climate services and plans for keeping those services running. The forecaster could consider which weather variables could be predicted and how well, and the agriculture team could explain what information would change a decision on a farm. Designing the service together gives both groups a chance to spot where a forecast needs more local detail or where an advisory needs to explain what a weather threshold means in practice.

From six countries to a goal of 30 by 2027

The first training in 2025 involved Bangladesh, Chile, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. Representatives from all six countries took part in the second year, joined by teams from Bolivia, Colombia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal and Sierra Leone. The expanded cohort brought together participants from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, with institutions from each country working on how to adapt forecasting tools for their own agricultural services.

The programme's goal is to build capacity across 30 countries by 2027, with national institutions able to deliver and maintain weather advisory services themselves. An initial service gives a country something concrete to test as its weather and agriculture teams work out how to verify forecasts, prepare advisories and reach farmers through channels they already use. The training is intended to support better-informed decisions about farm operations and investments, giving smallholders more information to weigh when conditions are uncertain.

Timely guidance on planting, irrigation and harvesting can help farmers manage increasingly unpredictable weather and protect the income they depend on from one season to the next. The longer-term ambition is to strengthen agricultural productivity, rural livelihoods and food security by making reliable forecasts part of routine agricultural advice. For a farmer deciding whether to plant before the next rain, the value of the programme will come down to whether that advice is relevant, reliable and available in time to use.