A forecast that helps a town prepare for flooding can depend on measurements taken far beyond its borders. Those observations have to be collected with instruments people can trust, sent to national systems and shared in a form that another country's forecasting service can use. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Infrastructure Commission is meeting from 23 to 27 November 2026 to strengthen the systems that make that work possible, from satellites and observing stations to the networks that move data between countries.

The commission, known as INFCOM, oversees observing systems and their standards, the instruments that produce measurements, and the systems used to process and exchange data. Forecasting and information management are also part of its remit, giving it a role at almost every stage between an observation being made and a national service using it. Artificial intelligence, satellite technology, large datasets and supercomputing are changing what forecast systems can do as the commission works to close substantial gaps in the basic observations those systems depend on.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo told the commission that every observation shared across a border and every common standard put into practice demonstrates what countries can achieve by working together. She described the standards as a common language that members develop through science, technical expertise and shared goals, and said that approach has guided the WMO's work on international data cooperation for more than 75 years. The meeting agenda includes simplifying technical regulations, updating the frameworks that define staff skills, building national capacity and developing new guidance.

Filling the gaps in what countries can observe

The WMO Integrated Global Observing System, or WIGOS, brings together observations from space and across the Earth system. Its Vision 2050 sets a direction for a more integrated observing system that makes better use of technology and can serve a wider range of members. It gives national services a basis for deciding where to invest today, with the commission expected to work on putting that vision into practice over the coming years.

One priority is closing gaps in the Global Basic Observing Network, which covers the core observations that forecasting systems rely on. The commission will consider how to extend that approach to the ocean, the hydrological cycle and the cryosphere, the frozen parts of the planet that include snow and ice. Those domains matter to different services, from forecasts used by people at sea to information about water flows and seasonal changes that communities depend on.

The usefulness of a measurement depends in part on whether another service can compare it with readings from elsewhere and trace how it was made. The commission's work on measurement guidance and staff competencies addresses both questions, since the instrument and the person operating it each affect the results. A proposed unified framework for Regional Instrument Centres would strengthen calibration, help document how measurements relate to common references and give staff a stronger basis for training.

Getting observations from stations into national and global systems

The WMO Information System 2.0, or WIS 2.0, connects 89 WMO members, nearly three times as many as in 2023. Its work is reaching the part of the network WMO calls the first mile, the link that carries a reading from an observing station into a national system before the data can be used or shared more widely. For a national service adding stations to its network, that first connection is a practical concern because every station needs a reliable way to send its measurements.

Standards developed with the Hydrometeorological and Environmental Industry Association are intended to make this link more consistent and help countries build simpler, less expensive networks. Common rules can give manufacturers and national agencies a clearer understanding of how equipment should send observations and what the receiving system needs to handle. The standards give national services a way to plan equipment purchases around how new stations will send readings to the national system.

INFCOM President Michel Jean described the commission's work as developing the standards, practices and systems that allow every member to observe, exchange and use Earth system data. He said national political considerations should leave room for the commission's global technical work to continue. A shared system depends on members agreeing how observations are collected and exchanged, because the data may be used by a forecasting service that had no role in producing it.

Making reliable data available as AI changes forecasting

The WMO Integrated Processing and Prediction System, known as WIPPS, is evolving as the organisation considers how to build artificial intelligence into its prediction strategy. The approach gives particular weight to fair access to well-governed data, since an AI model's usefulness depends on the observations available to develop, evaluate and run it. Giving members a fair chance to use those tools involves decisions about how the underlying data is managed and shared alongside decisions about which models to use.

The commission will consider a simpler structure and work programme to fit the WMO Executive Council's tighter budget priorities and concentrate on its most important work. The choices cover practical work at several levels, from guidance that helps a technician calibrate an instrument to standards that allow a forecasting service to receive data from abroad. When people check a weather forecast or consult water and climate information, its reliability depends in part on how well those instruments, data systems and national services work together.