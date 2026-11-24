A warning about a dangerous storm can give a family time to move to safety and a health service time to prepare for disruptions, provided the message arrives early enough and explains what people should expect. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed an agreement to put those pieces together through a five-year project that is expected to directly benefit more than 26 million people. WMO describes the agreement as the first of its kind between two United Nations entities for jointly implementing a project.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is providing US$103.2 million in grant funding for Advancing Early Warnings for All, known by its project number FP258. The initiative covers Antigua and Barbuda, Cambodia, Chad, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Fiji and Somalia, with work at both global and national levels. It supports the wider Early Warnings for All initiative, known as EW4All, which seeks to extend protection to more people by improving how hazards are detected and how warnings reach them.

The project covers each part of a multi-hazard early warning system, from understanding who and what is at risk to observing hazards, forecasting their effects, communicating warnings and preparing people to act. WMO and UNDP are working with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the International Telecommunication Union and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as well as national institutions in the seven countries. The work brings together people who collect and interpret weather data, those who communicate warnings and those who help communities prepare a response.

From better observations to warnings people can use

WMO's global component amounts to US$5.29 million and will support programmes that national weather and warning services can use. Work through the WMO Integrated Global Observing System, known as WIGOS, will help countries strengthen their observing networks and make their measurements more reliable and available. The WMO Information System 2.0, or WIS2, will help national services exchange those observations and other data that forecasters need to understand how conditions are changing.

The project will support continued use of the Common Alerting Protocol, a standard format that helps an official warning travel across different communication systems. Impact-based forecasting will help forecasters explain what weather could do to people and essential services, such as whether heavy rain could cut off a road that people need to reach a clinic. Giving people a picture of what could happen where they live can help them decide which preparations to make and how quickly they need to act.

WMO will promote its Tropical Cyclone Programme, Severe Weather Forecasting Programme and work on Business Continuity Management, which helps forecast and alert services plan how to keep operating during major disruptions. A warning service needs to keep issuing updates when severe weather is interfering with its own operations, since communities may need fresh information as conditions change. The project will also support WMO's global monitoring through the EW4All dashboard and flagship reports on the initiative's second pillar, which covers observations, monitoring and forecasting.

Building on the warning systems countries already use

WMO's global work complements its national activities in Antigua and Barbuda, Chad, Ecuador, Fiji and Somalia. National agencies can use shared tools, standards and training to address gaps they have identified through their own assessments and planning, so support can reflect the needs of the people providing warnings in each country. Their experience using those tools can help WMO improve its guidance for other members dealing with similar challenges.

In Somalia, the new project complements Danish Support to EW4All and Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) investments that support all four parts of the early warning system. Chad can build on a CREWS project that supports the management of weather and water data and the development of operating procedures. The CREWS Caribbean 2.0 project provides a regional base for strengthening warning services in Antigua and Barbuda, where national work can draw on cooperation across the Caribbean.

Ecuador's ENANDES+ project has helped advance climate services and early warning capabilities, and Fiji can build on the CREWS Pacific SIEWAP project, which supports more inclusive early warning and action. Those efforts give national partners existing capabilities and relationships to work with as the new project gets underway. They also show why a shared programme needs room for different national priorities, since improving data management, strengthening regional cooperation and reaching more people with an alert call for different kinds of support.

What the new UN agreement changes for national teams

Governments and UNDP country teams can draw on WMO's technical programmes and regional networks when they identify a specific gap in an early warning system. The arrangement puts the UN80 goal of a more collaborative and efficient United Nations into practice by making specialist expertise available on demand. A national service can seek help with the part of its system that needs attention, from improving observations to keeping its alert service running when normal operations are disrupted.

The signing follows a lengthy preparatory phase, and WMO expects implementation to move faster as it works with UNDP, the other EW4All pillar leads and national partners. The expected reach of more than 26 million people covers the five-year initiative across all seven participating countries. For a community facing dangerous weather, the result the partners are working towards is a timely warning that explains what is likely to happen and leaves enough time to act.