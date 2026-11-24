For households in Indonesia, the shift to cleaner energy raises a practical question about how to keep electricity affordable. For businesses, the question is whether they can count on reliable power and find financing for cleaner ways to operate. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved the second phase of its Affordable and Sustainable Energy Transition Program, backing reforms that Indonesia's government designed to strengthen energy security and help the economy withstand disruptions as the country moves towards cleaner energy.

ADB is supporting the programme with financing equivalent to $500 million, with additional co-financing support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Germany's KfW, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The package builds on reforms launched under the first phase, which ADB approved in 2024. This phase extends the work beyond the power sector, bringing critical minerals, manufacturing, industrial emissions, carbon markets and regional electricity connections into the same policy programme.

Bobur Alimov, ADB's country director for Indonesia, said a successful transition depends on creating conditions in which businesses can invest, grow and hire. He said the reforms could attract investment into sustainable industries and help spread the benefits more widely. That goal connects decisions that might otherwise be made separately, from how electricity subsidies are allocated to how industrial companies finance changes that reduce their emissions.

What the reforms could mean for households and workers

Indonesia plans to improve how it targets electricity subsidies, which help determine who receives support with the cost of power. For a household trying to manage a monthly bill or a small business that relies on electricity to stay open, the way those subsidies are allocated can affect how manageable energy costs are. The programme also promotes energy conservation, which can help households and companies limit the amount of electricity they need for everyday activities.

The package calls for state-owned enterprises to make measures to protect women and girls part of their regular operations and to adopt just transition practices. A just transition takes account of how changes in energy production and industry affect workers and communities, including those whose livelihoods depend on activities that may change as cleaner technologies are introduced. By bringing those considerations into state-owned enterprises, the programme puts the social effects of the transition on the agenda where operating and investment decisions are made.

Affordability and energy independence are part of the government's effort to make the transition work for people and businesses. A more secure energy system can give companies more confidence to plan investments, and better-targeted support can help households manage costs as that system changes. The programme's emphasis on equitable development recognises that the effects of new investment and changes to energy policy will be felt differently by workers, businesses and households.

How minerals, factories and carbon markets fit together

The programme places private investment at the centre of Indonesia's plans to build industries that process raw materials and make products further along the supply chain. One reform concerns traceability for critical minerals, which helps businesses establish where materials came from and follow them through the stages of processing. For manufacturers using those minerals, better records can make it easier to understand how inputs were sourced and which suppliers handled them.

Support for the electric vehicle ecosystem brings mineral policy into contact with manufacturing and the wider network of businesses that serve electric vehicles. Industrial decarbonisation is part of the same agenda, with attention to how factories and other industrial operations can reduce emissions as their production changes or expands. The programme also seeks to broaden the ways investors can manage risks when committing money to clean energy projects, giving businesses more scope to consider investments that might otherwise be difficult to finance.

Stricter rules for carbon markets are another part of the reform package. A carbon-crediting system depends on clear rules for how emissions reductions are measured and credited, because the credibility of a credit rests on what it represents and how that result is documented. Putting carbon market rules alongside industrial reforms gives companies a clearer policy context for assessing investments in cleaner production.

Why regional power links matter to Indonesia's energy plans

The programme supports bilateral cooperation to explore possible electricity connections and related carbon-crediting arrangements. An electricity link between countries can create a route for trading power, with governments and utilities working through how a connection would operate and how electricity flows would be accounted for. Exploring carbon-crediting arrangements alongside those links raises a related question about how any qualifying emissions reductions would be measured and credited across borders.

The reforms align with Indonesia's National Medium-Term Development Plan 2025–2029 and its Golden Indonesia Vision 2045, which set out the government's policy goals over different time horizons. ADB describes its support as part of a longstanding partnership with Indonesia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where it helps countries strengthen the institutions, financing and systems needed for cleaner energy and more resilient growth. For the people and businesses affected by the reforms, progress will be visible in practical decisions about who gets help with electricity costs, which cleaner projects can secure financing and how workers and communities are considered when industries change.