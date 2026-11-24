Traditional medicine is already part of Thailand's public health services, which gives the country a practical stake in questions about how those services are delivered and what people can expect from them. At the 20th Global Wellness Summit in Phuket, Thailand, the World Health Organization's Global Traditional Medicine Centre (WHO GTMC) met Thai officials and wellness leaders to discuss evidence, safety and cooperation. The discussions took place as the Global Wellness Institute projected that the traditional and complementary medicine sector could reach about US$1 trillion by 2030.

The summit ran from 10 to 13 November 2026 under the theme The Science, Art and Soul of Wellness, bringing together people from health, research, tourism and the wellness sector. Conversations covered prevention, healthy longevity and well-being, with Thailand's Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) serving as a host sponsor. The gathering gave public health officials and industry participants a chance to discuss how an expanding wellness market might protect the people who use its products and services.

In his closing address, Thailand's minister of public health, Pattana Promphat, highlighted universal health coverage, the role of community health volunteers and the integration of Thai traditional medicine into public health services. He described an approach that brings traditional practices and technology together, with wellness expected to create value for people, communities and the environment. His remarks put the country's own health services alongside its plans for research, product development and cooperation with other countries.

Thailand connects traditional medicine with public health

Thailand's national strategy for 2025–2034 links medical services, wellness, research, product development and international collaboration. Pattana presented universal health coverage and community health volunteers as part of the setting in which traditional medicine is integrated, giving the discussion a focus on how people encounter services in their communities. Connecting research with public services and product development raises practical questions about how evidence is assessed and how information about products and practices is communicated to the public.

Representatives of WHO GTMC met Thai counterparts, including DTAM Director-General Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, to discuss traditional medicine and international cooperation. Their conversation addressed evidence, safety, regulation, quality, equity and sustainability in the context of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034. Those priorities span decisions about what evidence supports a practice, how quality is checked, who can access services and how the materials they depend on are sourced.

Pattana pointed to the Third WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine as an example of the international collaboration Thailand wants to support. Bangkok is scheduled to host that meeting from 10 to 12 November 2027, giving countries another opportunity to discuss how they approach traditional medicine in their health systems. The Phuket meeting brought some of the same questions into a setting that also included tourism and wellness businesses, whose decisions can influence the products and services people encounter outside public health settings.

A growing market puts trust in the spotlight

The Global Wellness Institute's 2026 Global Wellness Economy Monitor estimated the global wellness economy at US$7.5 trillion in 2025, including US$646.3 billion in traditional and complementary medicine. The institute reported annual growth of 5.1 per cent for traditional and complementary medicine from 2019 to 2025, and it projects annual growth of 9.1 per cent from 2025 to 2030. Its forecast puts the sector at about US$1 trillion by 2030, with growth projected to outpace the 7.7 per cent annual rate for the wider wellness economy over the same period.

WHO GTMC discussed the emerging Living Well initiative with summit leaders and people working in the wellness sector. Guided by the principles Sourced · Safe · Sustainable, the initiative is being developed to build trust in traditional medicine and wellness products, practices and places. Participants explored how countries could guide the work, how standards could draw on evidence and how a wider range of stakeholders could take part.

Public health, traditional knowledge and biodiversity were identified as priorities to safeguard as the initiative develops. A discussion about sourcing can ask where materials come from and how obtaining them affects the places they grow, just as a discussion about safety can ask what evidence people can use to judge a product or practice. The Living Well talks brought those questions together with the need for countries and communities to help shape the standards that could affect them.

Indigenous leadership and a fair share of benefits

At the organisers' invitation, Dr Maaya Kita of WHO GTMC hosted a lunch discussion titled WHO and Indigenous Wellness, where participants explored how Indigenous knowledge systems contribute to well-being. The conversation emphasised Indigenous leadership and respectful engagement, placing attention on who guides work involving that knowledge and how it is protected. It also stressed equitable benefit-sharing, which means considering how Indigenous peoples share in the benefits that may arise when their knowledge is used.

For communities whose knowledge informs a practice or product, decisions about how it is shared and who benefits can be as consequential as decisions about how it is marketed. The Phuket discussions put those questions alongside the work on evidence and safety, giving them a place in a summit where health officials, researchers and wellness businesses were all represented. As Thailand prepares for the 2027 meeting in Bangkok, keeping those voices involved will matter to how international cooperation takes shape.