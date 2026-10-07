Vi-John launches affordable twin-blade razor for Maharashtra market, eyes mass-market consumers

Personal care brand VI-JOHN has launched its Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor at Rs 20, expanding its presence in India's affordable grooming segment as it looks to target mass-market consumers. According to a company release, the launch is part of VI-JOHN's efforts to broaden its men's grooming portfolio beyond shaving preparations and other grooming products, with the company targeting consumers across urban, semi-urban and rural markets.

“VI-JOHN has announced the launch of the VI-JOHN Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor, an affordable shaving solution designed to deliver a smooth, comfortable, and reliable shaving experience for the mass Indian market. Priced at just Rs 20, the razor aims to bridge the gap between low-cost disposable razors and premium multi-blade systems by offering improved shaving performance at an accessible price point,” the release said. As per the release, the razor features two super-sharp Japanese blades and also includes an Aloe Vera lubrication strip. It also features a longer ergonomic handle designed to provide better grip and control while shaving.

“The product has been developed keeping Indian grooming habits and consumer preferences in mind, where affordability, convenience, and reliable performance remain key purchase drivers,” the company further added. VI-JOHN is targeting consumers who currently rely on basic shaving products with the new offering.

Commenting on the development, Ashutosh Chaudharie, GM Marketing, VI-JOHN Group, said, “At VI-JOHN, we have always believed that quality grooming should be accessible to every consumer. Shaving is an everyday ritual for millions of Indian men, and we saw an opportunity to introduce a product that delivers both comfort and value.” “With the launch of the VI-JOHN Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor, we aim to offer consumers a reliable grooming solution that combines quality, performance, and affordability. This launch also reflects our larger vision of democratising quality grooming and expanding VI-JOHN’s presence across the shaving ecosystem,” he further added. (ANI)