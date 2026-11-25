A quote can travel a long way from the interview it came from, losing a few words of context each time someone turns it into a caption, a clip or a social media post. At a workshop in Bali, young Indonesians practised tracing material back to its source before deciding whether to share it. The exercise was part of Indonesia's first pilot of the Super Creators Toolkit, developed by UNESCO in partnership with Google to help people check information and make informed choices about using artificial intelligence in their work.

More than 40 young leaders from over 20 organisations took part in the Bali bootcamp on 21 and 22 October 2026. A linked workshop in Jakarta brought together 30 content creators and media representatives from across Indonesia, giving people who reach audiences through very different channels a chance to learn from one another. Across the two events, participants worked on questions that a blogger, a podcast host or a local reporter might face on an ordinary publishing day, from deciding whether a source deserves trust to checking what an AI tool has contributed to a story.

For audiences, a post from a familiar creator may be their first encounter with a complicated issue of public interest. Maki Katsuno-Hayashikawa, Director of UNESCO's Regional Office in Jakarta, said that influence brings a responsibility to question what appears on screen and verify what reaches the public. The toolkit draws on media and information literacy, an approach that asks creators to examine who produced a piece of information, what supports it and how their own editorial choices might shape someone else's understanding.

Four checks before a claim becomes a post

At the Prama Sanur Beach Hotel in Bali, Globethics and Yayasan Dharma Etika Madani (YADEMA) organised the Youth Ethical Leadership Bootcamp with support from UNESCO. Student organisations, community initiatives and civil society networks sent participants to the two-day event, held in conjunction with Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2026. Its theme, "Responsible Influence – Ethical Content Creation for Impact", gave young leaders a way to connect the decisions they make on their own accounts with the responsibilities they carry when speaking for a group.

Virginia Antonelli, Programme Specialist for Communication and Information at UNESCO's Regional Office in Jakarta, led participants through a verification method known as SIFT. Its four steps ask creators to stop, investigate the source, find better coverage and trace claims, quotes or media back to their original context. For someone weighing whether to share a striking line from an interview, that last step means finding the full exchange and checking whether the speaker was expressing a personal view, quoting someone else or answering a much narrower question than the caption suggests.

Participants also used checklists to review AI-assisted content for bias, consent, representation and transparency. Those checks raise questions a conventional fact-check can miss, including whose perspective a story leaves out, whether the people featured agreed to that use and what the audience should know about AI's role in producing the piece. Albert Ian Gunawan, a youth representative of Mennonite Central Committee, WIJNA, said the session made him think more carefully before posting and taught him to double-check AI-generated material when using it in his own work.

What gets lost when a complex story becomes a short post

Dendi Andrian of National Geographic Indonesia took participants through his process for turning a complex public-interest issue into a story people would want to follow on social media. One of the hardest choices in that process is deciding which details a shorter version can afford to lose. A creator may have room for only a few lines of explanation, but a detail that establishes who was affected or what a finding actually covers can be essential to the audience's understanding.

Abdul Manan of the Indonesian Press Council explored the ethical and legal questions creators encounter when they publish, covering accuracy, copyright, privacy and the risks of sharing misleading material. These concerns can arise in a single editorial decision, such as choosing an image that appears to illustrate a story. A creator considering that image has several things to establish, including where it came from, whether they have permission to use it and whether the caption fairly describes the people pictured.

The bootcamp ran alongside the high-level discussions of the Global Ethics Forum 2026, the first edition of the forum held in Indonesia. The forum's theme, "Responsible Governance in a Fragmented World", took on a practical meaning in a room of young people who publish for student groups, community organisations and civil society networks. For those participants, exercising responsibility could mean going back to the person whose words they planned to post or reopening an original source when an AI-assisted summary seemed clearer than the evidence behind it.

Local reporters and creators find common ground in Jakarta

At the 2026 Local Media Summit in Jakarta, UNESCO and Mata Media Nusantara held a second toolkit pilot under the title "Creating Trustworthy, Engaging, and Sustainable Content in the Age of AI". The session, also part of Global Media and Information Literacy Week, drew participants from Bali, Central Java, East Java, North Sulawesi and West Java. Greater Jakarta was represented too, including Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi, bringing a range of regional reporting and publishing experience into the discussion.

The Jakarta participants tried the SIFT method, explored uses of AI in production and discussed how local newsrooms and independent creators could work together on stories. Their exchanges covered reporting, research and fact-checking, as well as the choice of formats that make local issues easier for digital audiences to follow. One practical opportunity lies in the journey from a reported story to a short video or audio segment, where knowledge of the original evidence and an understanding of how an audience uses a platform are both valuable.

Suwarjono, President Director of Mata Media Nusantara, said the spread of misinformation and disinformation made careful verification more pressing as AI became part of everyday publishing. He linked those skills to public trust and to the role digital platforms can play in helping people participate in an informed, democratic society. For the reporters and creators who met in Jakarta, that shared responsibility comes into focus at a familiar moment: when a story is ready to publish, and someone must decide whether its most memorable claim can be traced back to evidence the audience can trust.