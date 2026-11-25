The women's ​Alpine skiing World ​Cup giant ‌slalom races ​scheduled for December 5-6 in Tremblant, Canada, have ‌been cancelled due to a lack of snow, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) ‌said on Wednesday. FIS said it was ‌working on a possible rescheduling of the races.

The Quebec resort's two giant slaloms were also cancelled ⁠in ​December ⁠2024, when warm weather hampered snowmaking and left ⁠insufficient snow to stage the races. Racing returned ​last year, with New Zealand's Alice Robinson ⁠and Austria's Julia Scheib winning one race each. ⁠Canada's ​Valerie Grenier finished third in the opening race.

The women's World Cup ⁠continues in Killington, Vermont, with a giant slalom ⁠on ⁠November 28 and a slalom the following day.