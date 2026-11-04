More Women Are Leading Global Businesses, but the Pipeline Behind Them Is Weakening

Women are gaining unprecedented visibility in corporate leadership, still, their advancement into the highest business positions is unfolding alongside a troubling reversal in the management ranks that traditionally produce future executives. The divergence raises questions about whether improvements in boardroom representation reflect lasting organizational change or progress concentrated among a relatively small group of senior positions.

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in its report Women in Business and Management: Scaling Success, documents a substantial increase in women holding top corporate roles between 2013 and 2025. The proportion of enterprises with a woman board chair more than doubled from 13.1 percent to 30.9 percent, while those headed by a woman chief executive increased from 23.4 percent to 28.2 percent.

Beneath these advances, however, women occupy only 30 percent of managerial positions globally. Gender balance has improved at senior and top management levels but deteriorated at junior and middle levels. The contrasting trajectories expose a challenge for businesses seeking to turn greater female leadership into a more balanced management structure.

Boardroom Progress Conceals an Uneven Corporate Hierarchy

The rise in women board chairs represents a considerable shift in corporate leadership representation. An increase of 17.8 percentage points over twelve years indicates that more enterprises now have women occupying influential governance positions. Progress among chief executives has been more modest, however, with an increase of 4.8 percentage points during the same period.

The difference highlights why advances in individual leadership categories cannot be treated as interchangeable indicators of gender equality. Board chairs and chief executives exercise different responsibilities, while managerial positions across an enterprise represent a much broader range of professional opportunities and organizational influence.

The ILO's findings suggest that movement toward gender balance has been concentrated unevenly across corporate hierarchies. Although representation has improved in the uppermost ranks, the global management workforce remains predominantly composed of people other than women, reflecting the continued distance between visible leadership gains and organization-wide parity.

More concerning is the deterioration in gender balance among junior and middle managers. These levels provide experience, responsibilities and professional pathways through which employees may eventually reach senior positions. A weakening presence of women within these ranks raises questions about the future depth of the leadership pipeline.

The findings do not establish whether recruitment patterns, career progression, retention or other organizational factors explain the divergence. Nevertheless, the contrast challenges the assumption that increasing the number of women in prominent executive positions necessarily produces corresponding improvements throughout an enterprise.

For businesses, the distinction creates an important measurement problem. Success assessed primarily through board appointments or chief executive representation may overlook unequal advancement elsewhere. A more complete assessment requires examining whether opportunities are expanding across management levels, rather than focusing exclusively on the most visible positions.

The Leadership Pipeline Is Becoming a Test of Corporate Equality

The weakening management pipeline becomes particularly significant when considered alongside another development identified by the ILO: declining implementation of enterprise initiatives supporting gender equality and diversity. This retreat is occurring even as businesses report growing benefits associated with more inclusive workplaces.

The combination reveals a gap between recognizing the advantages of gender equality and maintaining organizational efforts intended to support it. Although the reported benefits indicate that enterprises increasingly identify value in diversity, that recognition has not prevented a weakening of implementation efforts.

The report does not clarify the factors driving the decline or specify which initiatives have experienced the greatest impact. Consequently, reduced implementation cannot automatically be attributed to changing corporate priorities, financial pressures or opposition to gender equality measures.

However, the broader concern extends beyond individual programs. Progress toward balanced management representation requires attention to the different stages through which employees develop their careers. Improvements confined to senior appointments may be difficult to sustain if the organizational levels feeding those positions become less balanced.

Women in junior and middle management are particularly relevant to this challenge because their professional development contributes to the pool of potential future senior leaders. A decline in gender balance at these levels could narrow the range of candidates progressing toward executive responsibilities, although the findings do not establish that such an outcome is inevitable.

The distinction also complicates how businesses communicate their achievements. Stronger representation among board chairs can signal meaningful advancement, but it cannot independently demonstrate that women across the organization experience comparable opportunities for professional growth.

Corporate equality thus involves two related questions: whether women can reach positions of authority and whether enterprises are developing sufficiently broad pathways for more women to follow. The ILO's findings indicate that progress on the first measure has not consistently extended to the second.

Sustaining Gender Gains Will Depend on Progress Below the Boardroom

The emerging challenge for enterprises is no longer confined to improving women's representation in top leadership. It also involves maintaining the organizational conditions through which future leaders can emerge and ensuring that advances at senior levels are supported by a stronger management base.

The ILO's findings place particular attention on the relationship between measurable representation and the implementation of workplace initiatives. Businesses reporting benefits from gender equality face questions about whether their practices are sufficiently consistent to sustain those outcomes across different management categories.

Future assessments will need to examine whether the decline in gender balance among junior and middle managers continues, stabilizes or reverses. Changes in enterprise initiatives will also provide an indication of whether corporate efforts are keeping pace with stated recognition of diversity's benefits.

The central contradiction remains striking: women have made measurable advances in the positions carrying the greatest corporate visibility, while the management structure beneath those positions has not experienced equivalent progress. Sustaining the gains will depend on whether broader advancement begins to match the improvements already recorded at the top.

The next measure of corporate gender equality may therefore be found less in the number of women reaching boardrooms than in the opportunities available to those building their careers below them.