South Asia’s Population Boom Is Nearing Its End, but the Jobs Crisis Remains Unresolved

South Asia's economic future is confronting a demographic contradiction: the region has 1.17 billion working-age people, yet millions remain outside employment while most workers lack formal job security.

A World Bank report warns that the region's demographic advantage is approaching its end, raising difficult questions about whether economies can generate sufficient prosperity before aging places greater pressure on growth and social protection systems.

A Shrinking Window for Growth Before the Workforce Turns Older

The World Bank's Demographic Change in South Asia: From Tailwinds to Headwinds for Development presents a significant shift in the region's economic outlook. South Asia's working-age population is expected to peak in less than a decade before beginning to decline. By 2049, people aged 65 and above will account for 14% of the population, marking its transition into an aged regional economy.

The demographic shift threatens to weaken a longstanding source of economic expansion. Since 2000, growth in the proportion of prime working-age adults has contributed 0.4 percentage points annually to GDP growth and 1.1 percentage points to labor productivity growth, according to the World Bank. By 2050, demographics' annual contribution to GDP growth is projected to fall to just 0.1 percentage points.

The deeper concern is that aging is advancing faster than economic preparedness. While the average developing economy takes 32 years to move from an aging to an aged population, South Asia is expected to complete the transition in 25 years. Its income per capita will also be lower than in comparable emerging and developing economies undergoing similar changes.

This compressed timeline changes the economic calculation. South Asia cannot assume that an expanding workforce will continue supporting growth indefinitely. As the demographic contribution diminishes, productivity, workforce participation and employment quality will become increasingly important determinants of economic performance. The challenge is therefore not simply accommodating older populations, but strengthening economic foundations before the transition accelerates.

A Billion-Strong Workforce Cannot Deliver Prosperity Without Productive Jobs

South Asia's immediate economic weakness lies in the distance between the size of its potential workforce and the opportunities available to it. Only 60% of working-age people are employed, while 88% of those with jobs work informally. These figures reveal why population size alone offers limited assurance of sustained economic gains.

Employment and productivity are closely connected in this demographic transition. When substantial portions of the working-age population remain without employment, economies cannot fully utilize their available labor. Meanwhile, widespread informality is associated with lower earnings and weaker job security, limiting the economic benefits that employment can deliver to workers and households.

The problem also extends beyond current incomes. Limited earnings and insecure working arrangements complicate efforts to build financial resilience over longer lifetimes. Workers who cannot accumulate adequate savings or participate in pension arrangements may face greater economic vulnerability as they age, connecting today's employment shortcomings with tomorrow's retirement challenges.

The World Bank identifies stronger education, healthcare and skills development as essential to improving workforce productivity. It also recommends expanding financing for micro, small and medium enterprises, simplifying regulations and reducing barriers to women's employment. Together, these priorities point toward an economic strategy centered on making existing labor resources more productive rather than relying on continued workforce expansion.

Women's employment represents an important dimension of this challenge. Removing barriers to participation could help economies draw more effectively on their working-age populations while the demographic opportunity remains available. However, expanding participation without improving job quality would leave the region's widespread informality problem largely unresolved.

A major policy dilemma follows: generating employment quickly and improving its quality must proceed together. Higher employment levels would strengthen labor utilization, but poorly paid and insecure work may deliver limited progress toward the financial security needed in an aging society. The region's remaining demographic advantage therefore depends on the kind of employment created, not merely the number of people entering work.

Aging Without Financial Security Could Deepen the Development Challenge

South Asia's retirement protection systems expose another weakness in its preparation for demographic change. Only 17% of working-age people contribute to pension schemes, while just 10% of older people receive pension benefits. According to the World Bank, the region has the lowest pension coverage globally, leaving substantial gaps in formal retirement protection.

These shortcomings become more consequential as longevity increases. The report warns that South Asians are living longer without necessarily enjoying healthier lives, creating additional demands for healthcare and long-term care. A larger elderly population could therefore face overlapping challenges involving retirement income, medical needs and access to sustained care.

The employment and aging challenges cannot be treated as separate policy problems. Weak labor-market participation limits the immediate economic contribution of the workforce, while widespread informal employment complicates access to contributory retirement arrangements. Without stronger systems, the vulnerabilities experienced during working life may persist into old age.

The World Bank proposes pursuing two demographic dividends simultaneously. The first involves sustaining economic gains through better jobs, improved skills and greater workforce participation. The second involves strengthening healthcare, long-term care, pensions, savings and investment to support productivity and economic security as the population ages.

Balancing these priorities will test governments' capacity to address immediate employment deficiencies while preparing institutions for longer-term demographic pressures. Expanding pension coverage and healthcare requires sustained attention, but delaying employment reforms could further narrow the opportunity to strengthen economic resources before the working-age population begins shrinking.

The next decade will be particularly revealing. Progress in employment, formalization, women's participation, pension coverage and workforce productivity will help determine whether South Asia can adapt to its changing population structure. The region still possesses considerable demographic potential, but its economic future will depend increasingly on how effectively that potential is converted into productive work and lasting security.