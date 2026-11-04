Bhutan Faces a Race to Broaden Employment Before Its Demographic Advantage Fades

South Asia's demographic advantage is entering a period of decline, threatening to weaken a source of economic growth before the region has fully addressed its employment and productivity challenges. Bhutan demonstrates the scale of the problem: a narrow concentration of jobs, substantial barriers to women's workforce participation and uneven educational outcomes are limiting the economy's ability to translate its human resources into broader economic gains.

The World Bank's Demographic Change in South Asia: From Tailwinds to Headwinds for Development estimates that favorable population changes have contributed 0.4 percent to regional GDP growth and increased labor productivity by 1.1 percent annually since 2000. However, the demographic contribution to annual GDP growth is projected to decline to just 0.1 percent by 2050.

The region is also aging faster than the average developing economy. Its transition from an aging to an aged population is expected to take 25 years, compared with 32 years elsewhere. The narrowing demographic window creates pressure to improve employment, productivity and retirement security simultaneously, rather than treating them as separate development priorities.

A Growing Workforce Has Not Become a Fully Productive Economy

South Asia's demographic gains have emerged alongside substantial underemployment of its working-age population. Only 60 percent of working-age people are employed, while 88 percent of those with jobs work informally. The contrast exposes a central weakness: favorable population structures have supported economic expansion without ensuring that productive employment reaches enough people.

Demographic dividends depend on more than the number of people available to work. Economic benefits also reflect whether workers can access productive opportunities, acquire relevant skills and contribute to expanding enterprises. Low employment participation restricts those possibilities, while widespread informality complicates efforts to build comprehensive employment-linked protection.

The projected decline in demographic contributions therefore carries significance beyond population aging itself. South Asian economies will increasingly need productivity improvements and higher employment participation to compensate for a diminishing demographic advantage. Expanding the workforce's effective economic contribution becomes more important as the composition of the population changes.

This creates an especially demanding policy sequence. Governments must strengthen employment opportunities while the working-age population remains an economic asset, but they must also prepare for greater retirement and care needs. Delays in either area could leave the region facing weaker demographic support without sufficiently developed systems for older populations.

Bhutan's Productive Firms Are Growing, but Opportunity Remains Concentrated

Bhutan illustrates why strong performance among productive businesses does not necessarily translate into widespread employment dynamism. Large firms represent just 0.3 percent of businesses yet account for 32 percent of workers, revealing how heavily employment depends on a narrow segment of the enterprise landscape.

The concentration is particularly striking because Bhutan's high-productivity firms have increased employment faster than those in 75 percent of other emerging market and developing economies. Their performance demonstrates that productive businesses can generate substantial employment growth. The unresolved challenge is extending this capacity across a broader range of enterprises.

A wider employment base would require more businesses to expand and absorb workers. The World Bank identifies access to finance for micro, small and medium enterprises and simpler regulations as important priorities. These measures address the conditions under which enterprise growth could become less concentrated.

Labor-market participation presents another obstacle. One in three Bhutanese women aged 15 to 24 is outside employment, education or training because of family duties. The figure highlights how responsibilities beyond paid employment can prevent young women from participating in economic activity, even when increasing workforce participation is an important development objective.

Education adds a further complication. Bhutan spends more per student than any other South Asian country, yet its test scores do not exceed those of countries investing considerably less. The comparison raises questions about how effectively education expenditure translates into learning outcomes, without establishing the reasons for the performance gap.

Together, these findings reveal several constraints operating simultaneously. Productive firms are generating employment, but opportunities remain concentrated. Young women face participation barriers, while relatively high education expenditure has not produced correspondingly stronger comparative test results. Addressing one constraint without improving the others may leave Bhutan with an incomplete response to its demographic transition.

The Retirement Gap Could Become South Asia's Next Economic Constraint

Population aging introduces another dimension to South Asia's development challenge: retirement security remains exceptionally limited. Only 17 percent of working-age people contribute to pension schemes, while just 10 percent of older South Asians receive pension benefits, according to the World Bank. The region consequently has the lowest pension coverage globally.

These figures reveal a mismatch between demographic change and existing social protection arrangements. As the proportion of older people increases, limited pension coverage will become an increasingly important policy concern. High informality also complicates the challenge of expanding contributory arrangements across the workforce.

The World Bank proposes pursuing two demographic dividends simultaneously. The first requires generating productive employment, improving health and education, strengthening skills and removing barriers to women's work. The second depends on greater savings and investment, alongside stronger healthcare, long-term care and pension systems.

The difficulty lies in connecting these priorities. Broader productive employment can strengthen economic capacity, while effective social protection becomes increasingly relevant as populations age. Neither objective can substitute for the other, and the report does not establish how individual countries should finance or sequence the necessary reforms.

For Bhutan, progress will depend on whether employment growth spreads beyond its leading firms, more young women enter economic activity and education spending delivers stronger learning outcomes. Across South Asia, the expansion of pension coverage and age-related care systems will provide another measure of preparedness.