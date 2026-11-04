Liberia’s 5.1% Growth Exposes a Deeper Economic Divide Between Rising Output and Better Jobs

Liberia's economy expanded by 5.1% in 2025, driven largely by a rebound in mining and continued growth in services. However, stronger economic performance has brought a more demanding question into focus: whether the country can convert rising output into productive employment, improved livelihoods and lasting economic resilience.

The World Bank Group's seventh Liberia Economic Update, titled Beyond Growth: Addressing Structural Constraints to Job-Rich Growth in Liberia, identifies job creation, economic diversification and institutional accountability as central challenges. Its assessment suggests that Liberia's development prospects depend not only on sustaining growth but also on improving how economic opportunities are generated and distributed.

Mining Is Powering Growth, but the Employment Test Remains

Liberia's 2025 economic expansion was marked by pronounced differences across sectors. Mining grew by 17%, making it a major driver of the recovery, while services expanded by 4.6%, supported by trade, electricity supply and transport. Agriculture recorded slower growth of 2.6%, revealing an uneven pattern of economic momentum.

The contrast between these sectors raises questions about the relationship between national production and employment opportunities. Strong mining output can lift aggregate economic activity, but growth in production does not automatically establish how many jobs are created, how much workers earn or whether benefits reach a broad section of the population.

Services provide another dimension of the recovery. Expansion in trade, transport and electricity supply indicates continued activity beyond mineral production, but the figures do not establish whether these gains have translated into more secure or better-paying employment. Understanding the employment contribution of each sector is therefore essential to evaluating the quality of Liberia's recovery.

Agriculture's comparatively modest performance adds another concern. A development strategy focused on inclusive growth must consider economic opportunities across productive sectors rather than relying exclusively on industries recording the fastest expansion. Differences in sectoral growth alone cannot establish changes in household welfare, but they highlight where further examination is required.

The World Bank's emphasis on productive employment reflects a fundamental distinction between expanding an economy and improving living standards. GDP measures economic output, while broader development gains depend on whether economic activity creates opportunities for people to earn sustainable incomes and participate more productively.

Liberia consequently faces a challenge extending beyond maintaining its latest growth rate. Strengthening private investment, removing barriers to business activity and supporting diversification could help broaden employment opportunities. The effectiveness of these measures will depend on whether they generate tangible improvements in the country's productive capacity and livelihoods.

Fiscal Gains Are Encouraging, but Liberia's External Defenses Remain Thin

Liberia's stronger growth coincided with improvements in public finances. The overall fiscal deficit narrowed to 2.1% of GDP in 2025, compared with 2.5% in 2024. Public debt also declined, from 56.4% to 55.1% of GDP, according to the World Bank.

These indicators suggest progress in managing fiscal pressures, providing a more stable foundation for economic policy. However, improvements in deficit and debt ratios do not necessarily establish that public finances can withstand future disruptions or that sufficient resources are available to address longstanding development constraints.

Inflation remained contained during 2025, supported by tight monetary policy, a broadly stable exchange rate and moderate international food and fuel prices. These conditions helped preserve macroeconomic stability, although the contribution of global prices also illustrates how domestic economic conditions can be influenced by developments beyond national policy control.

A more immediate vulnerability emerges from Liberia's international reserve position. At the end of 2025, reserves were sufficient to cover approximately 1.6 months of imports. Such limited coverage leaves the economy with relatively little protection against external shocks that could increase foreign exchange needs or disrupt economic stability.

The contrast between improving fiscal indicators and limited external buffers complicates the policy outlook. Liberia must preserve recent macroeconomic gains while strengthening its capacity to withstand unfavorable external conditions. Progress in one area does not eliminate vulnerabilities elsewhere in the economy.

The World Bank recommends prudent fiscal management, stronger domestic revenue mobilization and rebuilding reserves. Together, these priorities reflect the need to maintain financial discipline while creating conditions for investment and employment expansion. The challenge is balancing immediate development requirements with longer-term economic resilience.

Economic stabilization and employment creation are therefore closely connected policy objectives, rather than competing measures of success. Stable conditions can support productive investment, but sustained improvements in living standards require growth to generate wider economic opportunities.

State Enterprise Reform Could Determine How Far Economic Gains Extend

Liberia's development challenges also reach into the governance of state-owned enterprises, which provide important services while carrying potential consequences for public finances. Their performance forms a significant part of the World Bank's assessment of the institutional conditions needed to support more inclusive economic expansion.

The report identifies stronger oversight, financial reporting, transparency and accountability as essential reform priorities. These measures are intended to improve visibility over enterprise operations and strengthen the monitoring of financial risks that could affect the government's fiscal position.

The connection between enterprise governance and economic development is particularly relevant where public institutions provide services that businesses and households depend upon. Weak financial oversight can complicate fiscal management, making institutional performance an important consideration alongside employment policy and private sector development.

However, strengthening oversight requires more than identifying broad governance objectives. Clear accountability for financial and operational performance would allow policymakers to assess whether enterprises are fulfilling their responsibilities while limiting potential fiscal exposures. The effectiveness of reform will ultimately depend on implementation and measurable institutional improvements.

The wider policy agenda also includes addressing constraints on productive private investment and economic diversification. These priorities acknowledge that generating employment opportunities requires attention to the environment in which businesses operate, alongside the quality of public sector management.

Liberia's next economic assessments will need to establish whether stronger output growth is accompanied by productive job creation, improved enterprise accountability and greater external resilience. Sectoral performance, public finances, reserve coverage and progress on institutional reform will provide important measures of change.

The country's 5.1% expansion marks a stronger economic performance, but its broader development significance remains tied to outcomes beyond GDP.