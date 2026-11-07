Beyond the Numbers: UNESCO Helps Jamaica Use Education Data to Improve Schools

Education data can reveal important challenges facing schools, from changes in student enrolment to shortages of experienced teachers, but its real value depends on how effectively that information guides decisions. Jamaica is working to strengthen the connection between education statistics and everyday school planning, helping officials understand where resources are needed and which problems require greater attention. UNESCO is supporting this effort through practical training that encourages education professionals to turn collected information into meaningful improvements for students, teachers and schools.

The UNESCO Regional Office for the Caribbean, with technical support from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, organized a one-day workshop on 30 October 2026 for approximately 50 employees of Jamaica's Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information. The session brought together education planners, data officers and technical personnel to explore how reliable statistics can support policy development, resource allocation and public communication. Participants worked through practical exercises and collaborative discussions designed to strengthen their ability to interpret education data and apply findings to real challenges within Jamaica's school system.

The workshop formed part of Empowering Jamaica's Future: SDG Joint Programme on Digital Transformation for Education, an initiative implemented by UNESCO, UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with financial support from the European Union. The programme focuses on strengthening Jamaica's education systems through better digital infrastructure, improved information management and more effective use of statistical evidence. Its activities support the development of an education sector where decisions are guided by reliable information rather than depending entirely on assumptions or incomplete records.

Turning School Statistics Into Better Education Planning

Education statistics provide valuable insights into how schools operate, helping authorities understand student enrolment patterns, teacher availability and areas experiencing pressure on educational resources. During the workshop, participants examined scenarios based on Jamaica's education system to understand how information about student numbers and teacher attrition could help identify emerging problems. These exercises demonstrated how properly interpreted data can support more informed decisions about staffing, educational planning and the allocation of limited resources.

Teacher attrition, which refers to educators leaving the teaching workforce, was among the issues explored during the practical discussions because changes in staffing can affect schools' ability to meet students' learning needs. By examining enrolment patterns alongside teacher workforce information, education officials can better identify where shortages or imbalances may require attention. Participants were encouraged to consider what the available evidence revealed, which actions the findings could support and how the results should be communicated to decision-makers.

The workshop highlighted that producing accurate statistics is only one part of effective education management, with interpretation and practical application playing equally important roles. Data officers and education planners explored ways to present complex findings in formats that policymakers and other stakeholders can understand and use. Building these skills can help the Ministry connect information collected across the education system with decisions affecting classrooms and learners.

UNESCO Supports Jamaica's Digital Education Transformation

UNESCO is working with Jamaica's Ministry of Education to strengthen the systems responsible for collecting, managing and sharing education information across institutions. A major component of this work involves improving data governance and interoperability, allowing different information systems to exchange and use data more effectively. These improvements are intended to reduce fragmented information management and support a more coordinated approach to education planning.

The programme includes the development of a Statistical Data Warehouse, which will help organize education information and make it more accessible for analysis and planning. A more connected data infrastructure can support better monitoring of school conditions, workforce changes and other indicators that influence education policies. Strengthening technical systems alongside staff capabilities is essential because reliable information delivers meaningful benefits only when institutions have the knowledge and resources to use it.

Reliable Data Can Help Schools Respond to Students' Needs

The workshop encouraged education professionals to think beyond routine statistical reporting and examine how information could support specific policy and operational decisions. Clear communication of findings can help officials identify priorities, explain resource needs and develop responses based on evidence from schools and the wider education system. Collaboration between planners, analysts and technical teams can strengthen the Ministry's ability to use information consistently across different areas of education management.

Nicole Bella, Senior Education Specialist at the UNESCO Regional Office for the Caribbean, emphasized that the value of education data lies in its ability to support decisions that make a difference. She reaffirmed UNESCO's commitment to helping Jamaica establish an education system where information is produced accurately, understood clearly and trusted by those responsible for planning and delivering education. The initiative reflects a wider effort to ensure that digital transformation strengthens the way educational institutions operate and respond to changing needs.

Jamaica's ongoing work on education data infrastructure and staff development represents an important step towards making evidence a regular part of education decision-making. Better access to reliable statistics can help authorities recognize challenges earlier, allocate resources more effectively and improve communication about the needs of schools and learners. Through continued cooperation with UNESCO and other international partners, the country is building the foundations for a more connected and responsive education system that serves teachers, students and communities.