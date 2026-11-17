The Government of Burundi and the African Development Bank Group have launched works to develop 1,735 hectares of irrigated farmland in the western Ruzizi Plain, helping farmers increase production and opening employment opportunities for young people and women. The works form part of the Burundi-Rwanda Integrated Development Project (BRIDEP), whose investments are expected to benefit roughly 120,000 rural households, representing nearly 600,000 people. Held in Randa, Bujumbura Province, on 15 October under the high patronage of Burundi's President, the launch marked the start of irrigation improvements within the wider agricultural development project.

The Bank Group is financing the Burundian component of BRIDEP with $77.98 million to support agricultural development, strengthen rural livelihoods and expand opportunities in farming and related businesses. Funding comes through two grants, one from the African Development Fund, the Bank Group's concessional arm, and another from the Transition Support Facility. The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is supporting implementation, and representatives of both institutions joined government officials, local authorities and farmer associations at the launch ceremony.

The newly launched irrigation works cover 540 hectares in Randa, 585 hectares in Gifurwe and 610 hectares in Bugoma, bringing the total area to 1,735 hectares. Protection measures will cover another 9,199 hectares of watershed to conserve water resources, reduce soil degradation and improve the conditions farmers depend on for sustained production. Léonard Butoyi, Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Agriculture and Livestock, laid the cornerstone at Randa and urged beneficiaries to maintain the infrastructure so it can continue serving their communities over the long term.

Better irrigation and training to increase harvests

BRIDEP focuses on rice, maize, pork and poultry, with wider targets through 2030 that include reclaiming 6,000 hectares of wetlands, protecting 18,000 hectares of watersheds and rehabilitating 60 kilometres of rural roads. Rice yields are expected to rise from 3.5 to 5.5 metric tonnes per hectare, and maize yields from 1.5 to 4.5 metric tonnes per hectare, increasing output from the land under cultivation. Training for 100,000 farmers will help improve agricultural practices, giving producers practical support alongside the investments in water management, farmland and rural infrastructure.

Processing hubs to connect farmers with larger markets

Two planned agropoles in Cibitoke and Karuzi will support agro-industrial processing and attract private investment, creating hubs that connect agricultural production with commercial opportunities. Stronger links between production, processing, marketing and markets are expected to encourage a network of competitive agricultural and agri-food businesses, extending opportunities beyond the farm. Growth in production and processing is expected to help Burundian producers reach markets within the East African Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area, broadening the potential customer base for their products.

Rural jobs backed by a wider development strategy

The investments are expected to help create approximately 22,000 jobs through a labour-intensive approach, with particular attention to young people and women and benefits concentrated primarily in Bujumbura and Gitega provinces. Mouna Diawara, the Bank Group's Burundi Country Manager, said BRIDEP aligns with the institution's 2024–2029 Burundi Country Strategy Paper, which prioritises the development of agricultural value chains. She described the project as consistent with the Four Cardinal Points, the vision championed by the Bank Group's President to guide the institution's work in the coming years.