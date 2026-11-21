More than 24,000 Gayatri Pariwar members from India and 40 countries are expected to attend the birth centenary celebrations at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, said Chinmay Pandya, leader of the celebrations and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, during a press conference held on the campus. Pandya said that active and dedicated volunteers from more than 5,590 Gayatri Pariwar centres across the country will also be associated with the event.

He informed that a series of five days of programmes has been planned as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma and the centenary of the Akhand Deep. A three-day event has already been held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, while the two-day celebrations are scheduled for November 21 and 22 in Haridwar. Explaining the focus of the two phases, Pandya said the primary objective of the Delhi event was to awaken the political establishment associated with governance, policymaking and social leadership, whereas the Haridwar celebrations will be dedicated to the awakening of religious institutions.

He remarked that the awakening of both political and religious institutions is essential for building an ideal and balanced society. While political institutions provide society with structure and direction, religious institutions enrich it with morality, sensitivity, values and spiritual consciousness, he noted. Pandya further stated that the awakening of divinity in human beings and the descent of heaven on Earth is the fundamental objective of the birth centenary celebrations.

He said that promoting social harmony, a drug-free India, a society rooted in values and the awakening of youth power are among the major objectives of the celebrations. Special efforts will also be made to involve the youth of Haridwar in the de-addiction campaign. The two-day celebrations will include flag hoisting, a procession, a gathering of saints and discussion sessions on various social issues. The gathering of saints will see the participation of prominent spiritual leaders, including yoga guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Rajrajeshwarashram and Swami Chidanand Muni.

The leader of the birth centenary celebrations said that several distinguished guests, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, will attend various sessions. A special postage stamp in honour of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma is also proposed to be released during the celebrations. With Gayatri Pariwar members arriving in Haridwar from India and abroad, the northern part of the city is witnessing an atmosphere filled with devotion, values and spiritual consciousness.

At the press conference, journalists associated with the Haridwar Press Club, along with representatives of various media organisations from Delhi and Dehradun, were also present. Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, the presence of thousands of participants dressed in yellow and an atmosphere filled with devotion, a special worship ceremony was held at the Samadhi site on Friday ahead of the second programme of the second phase of the birth centenary celebrations.

A literature stall and a grand exhibition were also inaugurated. The large gathering of participants from India and abroad gave the event a grand scale. The programme began with the worship of ‘Prakhar Pragya–Sajal Shraddha’, the sacred symbolic Samadhi of the two founders of the Gayatri Pariwar. Shraddheya Shail Didi, along with senior members, performed the worship rituals. This was followed by hundreds of men and women dressed in yellow chanting Vedic mantras in unison. The collective recitation resonated throughout the premises, filling the atmosphere with spiritual consciousness.

On this occasion, Shraddheya Shail Didi, head of the All World Gayatri Pariwar, guided the assembled members through her message. The celebrations, which began with Vedic chanting, worship and collective spiritual practice, created an atmosphere filled with spiritual energy and enthusiasm for the upcoming programmes. A large number of Gayatri Pariwar members from various states across India and from abroad have arrived in Haridwar to participate in the second programme of the second phase of the birth centenary celebrations. The presence of participants dressed in yellow, standing in disciplined rows, reflected the spirit of collective spiritual practice, organisation and dedication.

Chinmay Pandya, the leader of the birth centenary celebrations, Shefali Pandya, head of the Women's Wing, Gayatri Pariwar volunteers and a large number of members were present on the occasion. On the eve of the celebrations, the entire campus reflected an atmosphere of devotion, discipline and collective consciousness. With a commitment to advancing the resolutions of the birth centenary year, renewed enthusiasm for service, spiritual practice and Yug Nirman was evident among the participants. (ANI)