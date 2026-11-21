PNN New Delhi [India], November 21: An extraordinary display of faith and devotion was witnessed at the world-famous Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham in the national capital on the occasion of Baba Shyam’s birthday. More than 1 million devotees from across the country visited the Dham to seek the blessings of Baba Shyam.

Over the past five years, Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham has established a distinct identity across the country and emerged as a major centre of faith for millions of devotees. Devotees from Delhi as well as various states of India began arriving at the Dham from midnight. The temple premises witnessed massive crowds throughout the night. Despite waiting for hours in long queues, the enthusiasm of devotees remained undiminished. The entire Dham resonated with chants of “Jai Shri Shyam” as devotees danced and immersed themselves in devotion. The atmosphere was so spiritually charged that it seemed as if Baba Shyam himself was present among his devotees.

Ghanshyam Gupta Jaweri, National President of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, stated that extensive preparations had been underway for the past ten days to ensure the smooth organisation of this grand celebration. The administration, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, volunteers and office-bearers of the Dham worked tirelessly to manage the arrangements. Despite the arrival of more than a million devotees, the darshan arrangements remained disciplined and well-organised.

Ghanshyam Gupta Jaweri expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all devotees, administrative officials, police personnel, volunteers and office-bearers who contributed to the successful organisation of the event. Among those who played an important role in managing the arrangements were National General Secretary Sanjeev Mittal, Pawan Singal, Ramesh Singal Gupta, National Treasurer Madhu Gopal Goyal, Anil Gupta, Naveen Garg, Rajender Garg and Sanjay Jain, along with several other office-bearers.

The grand birthday celebration once again reflected the immense faith, devotion and growing popularity of Baba Shyam among devotees across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)