United Nations experts have expressed dismay over heavy sentences imposed on 69 defendants in Bahrain, including Shia clerics, scholars and community figures, following a mass trial surrounded by allegations of torture and coerced confessions. Concerns about access to lawyers, restrictions on defence preparation and the handling of religious material have raised serious questions about the fairness of the proceedings. The experts said the sentences were handed down despite repeated appeals to Bahraini authorities over alleged mistreatment and failures to protect defendants' rights.

The experts' reports describe defendants being questioned without legal assistance during the early stages of the case. Defence lawyers reportedly had limited access to more than 6,000 pages of case material, insufficient time to review the evidence and no permission to obtain copies of important documents. Closed hearings and defendants' participation from remote locations added to concerns about their ability to challenge the case against them.

The experts had previously raised issues involving alleged torture, forced confessions, due process and delays in access to legal counsel with the Government of Bahrain. Concerns about freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief formed another part of their communications with the authorities. They continue to follow the cases closely and are awaiting trial documents needed to examine the proceedings further.

Use of religious material raises concerns about terrorism charges

Prosecutors reportedly relied on Shia religious texts, sermons, places of worship and the collection of religious contributions as incriminating evidence in counter-terrorism proceedings. The experts described these reports as deeply concerning, stressing that religious affiliation, theological views and peaceful religious practice cannot themselves establish involvement in terrorism or support for it. Their concerns focus on whether lawful expressions of faith were treated as evidence of criminal activity without a credible basis for linking individual defendants to offences.

Bahraini authorities had previously alleged foreign links and other criminal conduct, allegations that the defendants contested. The experts stressed that criminal responsibility must be assessed individually using credible and reliable evidence specific to each person. Lawful religious, educational or charitable connections abroad cannot, by themselves, establish criminal responsibility, they said.

Defendants describe coercion, threats and barriers to medical care

Allegations received by the experts include prolonged blindfolding and restraint, sleep deprivation and threats of sexual violence against defendants' relatives. Some defendants reportedly faced pressure to sign statements without being allowed to read them, raising concerns about whether those statements were given freely. Several defendants were also reported to have experienced worsening health and difficulties obtaining medical care.

The experts questioned whether inquiries conducted by Bahrain's Special Investigation Unit had been prompt, thorough, independent and impartial. They stressed that a lack of visible injuries does not rule out psychological torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment that leaves few physical traces. Assessing the allegations requires attention to the reported methods of coercion and their effects, rather than relying solely on evidence of physical injury.

Experts call for investigations and exclusion of forced statements

The experts called for proper investigations into allegations of coercion and urged the judiciary to exclude statements obtained through torture. Their appeal comes against the reported combination of restricted defence access, closed hearings and concerns about defendants' treatment during questioning. Access to the trial documents remains important to their continuing examination of the cases and the concerns already raised with Bahraini authorities.