India's private sector activity continued to expand in November, supported by stronger manufacturing output, rising new orders and improved export demand, while the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to a nine-month high, according to the HSBC Flash India PMI survey. The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures month-on-month changes in the combined output of manufacturing and services, edged up to 56.3 in November from 56.2 in October, indicating a sustained expansion in business activity.

However, growth trends across the two sectors remained different, with faster expansion in manufacturing output offsetting a softer increase in services activity. The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.0 in November from 54.7 in October, marking its highest level in nine months. Stronger output, new orders, hiring and inventory building supported the improvement in manufacturing activity.

The services sector also continued to register growth in November, although the pace of expansion moderated compared with October. The increase in services activity was broadly steady in terms of demand growth, while faster growth in factory production helped offset the slowdown in services and supported the overall composite index.

The HSBC Flash India Services PMI indicated continued expansion in business activity, with service providers reporting higher new business and stronger international demand. However, employment in the services sector declined marginally for the first time in nearly a year, contrasting with increased hiring in manufacturing.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said: "Manufacturing activity gathered momentum, with output and new orders accelerating. The increase in new orders was driven by stronger domestic demand, while new export orders moderated a bit. Services, by contrast, saw a softer performance despite a sharp rise in new export business. Input-cost inflation stayed subdued, while output-price inflation increased modestly, supporting margins." According to the survey, total new business across the private sector increased at the fastest pace since June, supported by favourable market demand and new customer wins. Demand growth remained steady among service providers but gathered momentum among manufacturers.

Companies reported stronger demand across several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, chemicals, electronic components, metals, power transmission equipment, logistics, financial services, IT and infrastructure. Export demand also improved during November, with new export orders increasing at the fastest rate in four months.

Manufacturing companies continued to record stronger growth in international sales, although the pace moderated, while export growth among service providers accelerated. Overall, the Composite Output Index edged up to 56.3 in November from 56.2 in October, indicating that India's private sector continued to expand at a broadly similar pace to the previous month. (ANI)