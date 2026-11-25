Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja has confirmed claims of ball-tampering attempts during the Test tour to the UAE for two matches against Pakistan, as per nine.com.au, admitting that he does remember the incident and adding that then head coach Justin Langer's blow-up was an "all-time great one". After Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft's explosive claims on the 2018 ball tampering scandal, some shocking revelations emerged in an investigation done by reputed broadcaster Gerard Whateley, quoted by SEN Cricket. Amongst those revelations was the use of mints during the Dubai Test against Pakistan, just months after the 'Sandpapergate' in South Africa, under the new leadership of the then captain-coach pairing of Tim Paine and Justin Langer, who had started the attempt to bring a newer, more positive and fair play-based culture within the team.

The investigation by Gerard, quoted by SEN Cricket, made it clear that mints were asked for by an Aussie player and a substitute fielder was sent to the changing room to get them. However, they never made it to the pitch as Paine kept that fielder off the field. Later, post-play, coach Langer lashed out at players for the damage they were doing to Australian cricket, and Paine also raised the matter with authorities, ensuring that mints/lollies would no longer be allowed on the field. As per the investigation, this was the last time Aussies ever tried altering the condition of the red cherry. Speaking on 'The Grade Cricketer Podcast', Khawaja said, as quoted by nine.com.au, "I definitely remember that. It was one of those things. JL’s (Langer) blow-up was one of the all-time greats."

He spoke about how harsh Langer was against unlawful tactics, warning players that they would not play for Australia again if they thought of tampering with the ball again. Khawaja hailed Langer as the "exact coach" Aussies needed post Darren Lehmann's exit after the controversial South Africa tour, which saw then captain and vice-captain Steve Smith and David Warner get 12-year bans from all of cricket, and Bancroft also face a nine-month suspension.

"I remember coming off at the end of the day and JL told people to stop filming. He called out the player who was initially (asking for mints), and he scolded him. Once he scolded that player, then he turned his attention to the whole team," said Khawaja on the podcast. "This blow-up was one of the all-time great blow-ups. I have never seen anything like it. He made his point, and we needed it. It was literally the first game after that tour (of South Africa). There needed to be a line in the sand."

"What I remember from it was (Langer said), 'If any of you guys ever even think about this again, you will not play for Australia again". This is why I love JL. He was the exact coach we needed," he signed off. (ANI)