Bulgaria could cut its dependence on imported energy from about 42% to 20% by 2050, leaving households and businesses less exposed to disruptions beyond the country's borders. The same shift could create better-paid opportunities in construction, clean energy and electricity networks, though many of those jobs are likely to go first to people who already have an advantage in the labour market. Those two findings sit at the heart of the World Bank Group's Bulgaria Country Climate and Development Report, which examines what the country stands to gain from a faster green transition and who might struggle to share in it.

Reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, the target in Bulgaria's Climate Change Mitigation Act, would require an estimated $9.7 billion in additional investment between 2026 and 2050. Bulgaria is already expected to invest about $71.4 billion under current policies, putting the total implied by the net-zero pathway at roughly $81.1 billion over that period. The World Bank finds that the economic benefits could outweigh the costs if Bulgaria introduces reforms in a workable order, strengthens its ability to carry them out and attracts enough private investment.

Under that scenario, the economy could gain up to 0.6% of GDP a year, helping Bulgaria move closer to average income levels across the European Union. The report also sees potential for higher living standards and better health, alongside the security that comes from needing fewer energy imports when trade or supply chains are disrupted. For Bulgarians, the value of those gains will depend partly on whether businesses can plan for the changes and whether workers in coal-dependent areas can find a place in the emerging economy.

Where the jobs will be, and who can reach them

Clean energy installations, electricity grids and building renovation all need workers, giving Bulgaria an opportunity to connect its climate goals with demand for better jobs. The report expects many of the new positions to favour men, people living in cities and workers with university degrees. A rise in national employment opportunities could therefore coincide with difficult prospects in a coal-dependent community, particularly if the jobs being created are elsewhere or require qualifications that local workers have had little reason to acquire.

For someone considering a move out of coal-related work, the first useful information is which employers are hiring, what skills they need and how much retraining the move would require. The report calls for reskilling, active labour market policies that connect people with jobs, and support directed specifically towards coal-dependent regions. Matching training to planned investments would give workers a clearer sense of their prospects and give employers a better chance of finding people with the skills to carry out the work.

Energy Minister Iva Petrova said businesses need a predictable transition and communities whose livelihoods depend on the energy sector need a fair one. She identified secure and affordable energy, competitive industry and opportunities for regional development as the results that should determine whether the investment succeeds. That puts a practical question before policymakers choosing the timing of reforms: will workers and employers have enough notice to prepare before the economic changes reach their region?

How private investment could change Bulgaria's energy balance

The World Bank expects private sources to provide about 68% of the additional investment needed for decarbonisation, equivalent to roughly $6.6 billion of the $9.7 billion increase. That percentage applies specifically to the extra spending required to reach net zero, a distinction that matters given the much larger investment already expected under current policies. Public money and EU funds would play an important role in making projects financeable, especially where investors are willing to participate but cannot carry all the early risk.

The report recommends guarantees, concessional credit lines and first-loss capital as ways to bring private investors into projects. A guarantee can cover an agreed share of a lender's risk, and a concessional credit line can offer borrowers more favourable terms for investments such as energy upgrades. First-loss capital gives a public or other participating fund responsibility for an initial share of possible losses, making it easier for additional investors to commit money.

Buildings and transport show how those financing decisions connect to everyday energy use. Renovating buildings can reduce the energy needed to keep them comfortable, and the report identifies transport electrification and cleaner ways of moving people and goods as another priority. Across the economy, energy use in 2050 could be 25% lower than in 2025 under the net-zero pathway, alongside the projected decline in import dependence that would give Bulgaria greater protection against external supply shocks.

The cost of floods makes adaptation an economic priority

Floods already cause about $1.1 billion in damage in Bulgaria each year, giving the country an immediate reason to invest in protection alongside its longer-term work on emissions. The risks extend across infrastructure, agriculture and labour productivity, with consequences for the economic activity that roads, farms and workers support. Without adequate adaptation, the World Bank estimates that Bulgaria's GDP could be up to 2% lower by 2050, a projected loss in the size of the economy by that date rather than an annual rate of decline.

The report estimates that investing about 0.04% of GDP each year in adaptation could reduce annual climate damage by the equivalent of 0.2% to 0.3% of GDP by 2050. The timing matters for public budgets because the investment begins before the full protective benefit becomes visible, even as the country continues to absorb losses from floods. Targeting resilience spending where disruption would be most costly offers a way to protect essential infrastructure and the people whose work depends on it.

Across its five priorities, the report recommends a financially viable energy transition, cleaner and more electrified transport, energy-efficient building renovation, targeted investment in climate resilience, and stronger institutions to guide and finance the work. Jason Pellmar, the World Bank Group's country manager for Bulgaria, said the outcome would depend on delivering reforms, supporting workers and securing private investment. For a household paying for heat, a business exposed to energy price shocks or a worker planning a future in a coal region, affordability and fairness will depend on when those investments arrive and what opportunities they make available.