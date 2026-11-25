Airline Norse Atlantic says it is in critical financial situation
Long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its financial situation is "critical" and that it is dependent on securing financing to meet short-term liquidity needs and continue its operations.
Hit by soaring fuel costs, Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July and has said it is in talks with airlines about leasing some Boeing 787 aircraft. The Norwegian company is now in talks to secure short-term financing, it said in a statement.
"However, there can be no assurances that such discussions will result in a viable solution," Norse said.