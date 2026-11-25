Long-haul ​budget carrier Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday ‌that its financial situation is "critical" and that it is dependent on securing financing ‌to meet short-term liquidity needs and ‌continue its operations.

Hit by soaring fuel costs, Norse launched a formal process for ⁠a ​potential sale ⁠or merger in July and has ⁠said it is in talks with airlines ​about leasing some Boeing 787 ⁠aircraft. The Norwegian company is now in ⁠talks ​to secure short-term financing, it said in a statement.

"However, there ⁠can be no assurances that such ⁠discussions will ⁠result in a viable solution," Norse said.