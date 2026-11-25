Two forecasts can agree that a band of rain is coming and still leave a forecaster with an important decision if they place it on opposite sides of a city. Once the rain arrives, observations can show which prediction came closer, but deciding how much confidence to place in the next forecast takes evidence from many such comparisons. That practical question of trust runs through the 2026 Xiong'an International Symposium on Meteorological Artificial Intelligence, taking place from 23 to 25 November in Xiong'an New Area, in China's Hebei Province.

The symposium brings weather services, researchers and technology companies together under the theme "AI Empowers the Development of Earth System Prediction." A central question is where artificial intelligence can contribute to numerical weather prediction, the process of using observations and equations describing the atmosphere to calculate how the weather is likely to develop. The programme follows decisions scientists make throughout that process, from working out what the atmosphere looks like now to checking how well a forecast described what happened next.

Hao Liping, Deputy Administrator of the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), chaired the opening ceremony, which brought together representatives of government ministries, national meteorological and hydrological services, universities, research institutes and international organisations. CMA Administrator Chen Zhenlin and Florian Pappenberger, Director-General of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), spoke about taking AI into everyday forecasting. Wu Bo represented Xiong'an New Area, and Veronique Boucher addressed the gathering by video on behalf of the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

A better forecast begins with a clearer picture of today's weather

Long before a forecast appears on a screen, meteorologists face a problem familiar to anyone who has watched a shower pass between two weather stations. Each station can report what happened at its location, but a model needs an estimate of conditions across the whole area, including the gaps between observations. Scientists use a process called data assimilation to combine measurements with an earlier model estimate and produce a starting point for the next forecast.

The 24 November programme placed observations and data assimilation alongside forecasting in its exploration of AI, giving participants room to examine each task on its own terms. A team investigating how to make better use of observations faces a different test from one predicting where tomorrow's rain will fall, even though both contribute to the forecast a person eventually sees. The day's programme also included discussions of science, services and international cooperation, along with the fourth Earth System Modelling and Prediction Exchange Event and a roundtable.

Opening keynote speakers offered perspectives from meteorology, modelling and AI research. They included Shen Xueshun of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Mu Mu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Pappenberger of ECMWF. Xie Xing, Deputy Director of Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, and Lu Bo, Deputy Director of the Xiong'an Institute of Meteorological Artificial Intelligence, also delivered invited reports, bringing institutions developing AI tools into conversation with scientists who use models to study the Earth system.

What weather services need to know before relying on an AI model

Pappenberger said AI forecasting was already moving into commercial use, giving weather services an immediate reason to compare approaches and share practical experience. He credited China's openness and the depth of its meteorological expertise with benefiting ECMWF and the wider forecasting community. For him, the value of the reports and demonstrations in Xiong'an lay partly in giving people who had tried different methods a chance to explain what they had learned from putting them to work.

Boucher said some AI advances had already entered operational use and called for a trustworthy global framework through which weather services, universities and companies could assess them. Her emphasis on scientific rigour and transparent verification goes to the heart of a familiar forecasting problem: a model can give a good account of the broad weather pattern and still miss a local detail that matters to the people receiving the forecast. Knowing which observations researchers used to check a prediction, and what counted as a successful result, makes it easier for another weather service to judge how much weight to give it.

The range of institutions contributing keynote reports gave that appeal for common methods a practical setting. Speakers came from CMA, ECMWF, the UK Met Office, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research, Seoul National University, the US National Center for Atmospheric Research and the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, among others. For a team assessing another organisation's work, hearing how its scientists tested a model can be as valuable as seeing its most successful forecast, particularly when the two groups work in regions with different weather and observing networks.

Why Xiong'an wants the exchange to continue beyond the symposium

Chen said CMA's priority was to bring useful AI research into operational meteorology, with open sharing and clear rules governing how the technology develops. He identified the Xiong'an Institute of Meteorological Artificial Intelligence, known as XMetAI, as a base for joint research, exchanges among specialists and open-source development. Sharing the underlying work gives visiting researchers and partner institutions something concrete to examine, adapt and test when they return to their own forecasting problems.

Wu, Executive Deputy Director of the Xiong'an New Area Administrative Committee and Chairman of Xiong'an Group, approached the discussion from the perspective of a city already exploring AI in urban governance. He invited domestic and international research institutes, public bodies and companies to develop open platforms and identify more settings in which meteorological research could be put to use. A city gives that ambition a human scale because the usefulness of a forecast can turn on a detail as specific as which neighbourhood is likely to receive heavy rain.

The speakers' proposals leave participating institutions with distinct pieces of work: CMA wants to share research through XMetAI, ECMWF sees value in comparing operational experience, and WMO is calling for evidence that other teams can inspect and verify. Those efforts meet at the forecast desk, where someone must decide what to communicate when observations are incomplete, or models disagree. For that forecaster, the most useful outcome of international cooperation would be a better understanding of where an AI prediction has earned confidence and where uncertainty still needs to be passed on to the public.