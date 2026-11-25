The government plans to widen support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help them scale up, adopt advanced technologies and become more competitive, Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bharat Khera said. Speaking at the FICCI-CMSME Annual Summit 2026, Khera said support would focus on areas such as finance, technology, marketing and skilling. He added that programmes promoting green and energy-efficient technology adoption would be expanded over the next couple of years following a good response to pilot initiatives.

On sustainability, he said the government plans to expand the GIFT and SPICE programmes following a good response to their pilot implementation. "Instead of looking at it as another compliance, one should look at it as another opportunity for marketing," Khera said, adding that sustainable products could gain greater value alongside cost competitiveness and quality.

Under GIFT, around 900 green and energy-efficient technologies have been identified for enterprises seeking to upgrade their operations, with interest subvention available for adopting them. SPICE supports initiatives in the circular economy. "Seeing the success of this pilot which we did with GIFT and SPICE, we are now planning to ramp it up in the next couple of years," he said.

Khera also highlighted the need for equity funding to help MSMEs expand. He said the Self-Reliant India Fund, which started with a government contribution of Rs 10,000 crore, had leveraged Rs 48,000 crore from private venture capital funds. An additional Rs 2,000 crore has been provided for micro enterprises, while a Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund has also been rolled out.

On technology adoption, he said technology centres and common facility centres were helping enterprises access advanced manufacturing technologies, robotics, Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 practices. Khera said credit outstanding to MSMEs had increased fourfold from Rs 10 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 40 lakh crore currently. However, he called for banks to adopt cash-flow-based lending, particularly for first-time borrowers without an established credit history.

"Instead of relying only on the financial statements or past credit histories, if the banks are forthcoming and they also do a cash flow-based financial appraisal... that would be beneficial particularly for the first-time borrowers," he said. He also identified opportunities for MSMEs in defence, electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and engineering, saying larger companies should treat them as "co-development partners" rather than merely vendors and help them meet quality standards. (ANI)