Seoul [South Korea], November 25 (ANI) with Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, but the South Korean companies are expected to continue diversifying their customer base amid growing demand for custom artificial intelligence (AI) chips, according to a news report b: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return to the helm has eased uncertainty over the US chipmaker's memory partnershipsy the Korea Herald. Nvidia's board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a board member on Monday, just 11 days after he stepped down amid controversy over his personal conduct and reports that he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

According to the report, uncertainty over Nvidia's leadership had raised concerns about possible changes to its chip development plans and procurement strategy, which could affect product schedules, orders and pricing negotiations with its Korean suppliers. "With Huang back at the helm, we expect Korean chipmakers' existing partnerships with Nvidia to remain stable," an industry source told the Korea Herald, while noting that some uncertainties remained.

SK hynix has been Nvidia's key high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supplier since it began shipping HBM3 in 2022. Sales to Nvidia in the first nine months of this year are estimated to have reached nearly 35 trillion won (USD 26.06 billion), accounting for 14.8 per cent of its total revenue, according to industry sources cited by the report. Samsung, meanwhile, is seeking to expand its share of Nvidia's memory business, with discussions covering future HBM generations and foundry services.

The report also highlighted strong demand for AI memory. Nvidia's supply and production capacity commitments rose to USD 390 billion from USD 279 billion in the previous quarter, with multiyear memory procurement accounting for most of the increase. However, growing demand for custom AI chips from companies such as Google is encouraging suppliers to reduce their dependence on Nvidia.

TrendForce expects Nvidia's share of global HBM demand to decline from 55 per cent this year to 42 per cent in 2027, while Google's share is projected to rise from 22 per cent to 31 per cent, the report said. SK hynix has signed long-term supply agreements with 14 major customers, while Samsung has finalised multiyear memory supply deals with 10 customers and is negotiating with another 10.

"The latest episode has highlighted the need to strengthen ties with Nvidia while reducing dependence on any single customer," another industry source told The Korea Herald. (ANI)