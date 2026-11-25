Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh called on industry leaders to invest in genomic data and research, saying India's genetic diversity could help develop solutions for global markets and create significant business opportunities in biotechnology and healthcare. Addressing the CII Global Genomics Summit 2026, Singh said India should make genomic data a priority, as its diverse population and disease patterns offer a strong base for research. He also urged businesses to partner in the India Genome Project, under which 10,000 individuals from 80 different populations have been sequenced.

"Our next priority ought to be genetic data or genomic data," Singh said, adding that such data could serve the rest of the world while also becoming an industrial investment opportunity. He said genomics was no longer limited to laboratories and research, but was emerging as a strategic technology platform with applications in healthcare, agriculture and livestock. The convergence of genomics, artificial intelligence and other technologies would also support precision medicine, allowing treatments to be tailored to individual patients.

Singh highlighted opportunities in developing climate-resilient crops, improving agricultural productivity and nutritional quality, and strengthening resistance to pests and diseases. In livestock, he said genomics could support better breeding and disease surveillance. Calling on businesses to adapt to these changes, he said, "Today's shops are going to be shut down sooner than we expect," warning that companies that fail to evolve could lose relevance as technology changes.

The minister said India's biotechnology ecosystem had expanded from around 50-60 startups in 2014 to 11,000, while the country's bioeconomy had grown from USD 10 billion to nearly USD 195 billion. It is expected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030. He also highlighted the government's BioE3 policy, the establishment of BioFoundries and growing research activity in areas such as vaccines, indigenous antibiotics and treatments for diseases including diabetes and cancer.

Singh urged businesses to increase investment, encourage domestic and international investors, and support research through corporate social responsibility funding and philanthropy. Responding to an industry representative's concerns over difficulties in using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for research, Singh said the government would examine the suggestions and look into ways to address the issues. He also urged businesses to step up investments in biotechnology and life sciences, saying it was the 'right time to take the plunge'. (ANI)