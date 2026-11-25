Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will hear citizens' grievances during the monthly State SWAGAT (Statewide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) programme on Thursday. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, citizens can submit their representations in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar, between 8 am and 11 am on Thursday, according to an official announcement.

The Chief Minister will remain personally present at the programme on Thursday afternoon to hear the representations submitted by citizens. State SWAGAT is a monthly online public grievance redressal programme conducted in the presence of the Chief Minister. The November edition of the programme is scheduled to be held on November 26.

The programme provides an opportunity for citizens to bring their grievances to the notice of the Chief Minister, who hears the representations during the session. Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the closing ceremony of the 3rd All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026–27, held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad.

According to a press release, he said it was a matter of immense pleasure to see police personnel, who are responsible for maintaining law and order during national and international sporting events, competing here as athletes themselves. He congratulated the winners, stating that all participants had collectively realised the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ through the event. The Chief Minister said that the ‘Khel Mahakumbh’, launched in Gujarat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has helped develop a sporting culture in the state. The sports infrastructure developed under the Prime Minister’s guidance has made Gujarat a hub for hosting national and international sporting events. He added that, through the successful efforts of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat is set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. Gujarat is also fully prepared to host the World Police and Fire Games in 2029.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the ‘Fit India’ initiative, has inspired the nation to strive for a healthy body, healthy mind and healthy society through sports, thereby building a healthy nation. He added that the ‘Fit India’ campaign has now evolved into a mass movement, bringing positive changes to the lifestyle of citizens across the country. (ANI)