Experienced loose ​forward Pieter-Steph du ​Toit has been ‌ruled out ​of Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France at ‌Twickenham with an injury, SA Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday. • Double World ‌Cup winner Du Toit was named in ‌the starting XV on Monday but will now return to South Africa along with injured ⁠fullback ​Damian Willemse

• ⁠Both players suffered knocks in the defeat to ⁠Ireland in Dublin • Coach Rassie Erasmus has not ​yet named a replacement in the team ⁠for Du Toit and will wait until ⁠later ​in the week to do so

• The Springboks lost back-to-back tests to ⁠France and Ireland in the pool stage of ⁠the ⁠Nations Championship but still finished top of the southern hemisphere table