Adilabad Police busted a gang that was cheating people by passing off notes printed in the name of 'Children Bank of India' as genuine currency in the name of pujas and black magic. District SP Akhil Mahajan, IPS, revealed the details at a press conference on Monday.

Acccording to Adilabad Police, four accused were arrested in the case, and 99 bundles of Children Bank of India notes worth over Rs 40 lakh, 100 fake gold coins and three mobile phones were seized from them. Two main accused have already been arrested in another case. The arrested accused were identified as Embadi Mallesh (36) of Nirmal district, Cheethi Tarun (24), Jamalpur Sai Krishna @ Sai (25) and Pendram Suresh (39) of Mancherial district, police stated.

Police said the main accused, Atram Parashuram (40) and Mandali Bakkanna (47), used to lure victims by claiming that they would double money through pujas and black magic. The four accused used to supply Children Bank of India notes to them. In one such case, Patti Ramulu of Mancherial district was cheated of Rs 8 lakh. Parashuram took Rs 6.50 lakh from him in November 2023, promising to return Rs 13 lakh after pujas.

He later handed over a bag, asking him to open it after ten days. When opened, the bag contained Children Bank of India notes and white papers instead of genuine currency. The accused later took another Rs 1.50 lakh in the name of house purification pujas, the police said. Meanwhile, based on the victim's complaint on November 22, 2026, Utnoor Police registered a case under Section 420 IPC.

Police said the gang used to place genuine currency notes on the top and bottom of the bundles and Children Bank of India notes in the middle to cheat people. Cases have been registered against the accused in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Hyderabad districts. Police said there could be around 40 victims and appealed to victims to come forward and lodge complaints without fear.

The two main accused, Parashuram and Bakkanna, have already been arrested in another case registered under Ichoda Police Station limits, Adilabad police stated. (ANI)