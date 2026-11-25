E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kalyan Krishnamurthy will step down after more than 11 years with the company, with his successor set to be announced in the coming weeks. Balaji Thiagarajan, currently the Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, along with the company's board, will lead the organisation in the interim, according to a company statement.

Under Krishnamurthy's leadership, Flipkart's business grew more than fivefold, strengthening its position as one of India's leading e-commerce companies. During his tenure, the company expanded its nationwide presence, introduced several innovations and developed new capabilities and services for consumers and sellers.

"Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company," said Chris Nicholas, President and CEO, Walmart International. Reflecting on his tenure, Krishnamurthy said, "It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart’s growth."

Meanwhile, Walmart reaffirmed its commitment to Flipkart and its long-term growth opportunity in India. Established in 2007, Flipkart has a registered user base of more than 500 million, offering over 150 million products across more than 80 categories. The platform currently has over 1.4 million sellers, including Shopsy sellers. (ANI)