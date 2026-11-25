Two ​oil tankers struck ‌naval mines, ​exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, ‌Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a statement carried by state media.

The statement said the vessels had been attempting ‌to transit an unauthorised route through the waterway. In a ‌separate statement on Wednesday, Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said the military had deployed new systems and upgraded existing ones to ⁠strengthen surveillance ​and control ⁠of the strait. He warned that vessels passing through without coordinating ⁠with Iranian forces had faced greater risks and struck ​mines in recent weeks.

Tehran has told Washington it ⁠will not restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz until ⁠its ​demands are met, including the lifting of a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and an end ⁠to the war on all fronts. Under a proposal conveyed ⁠through ⁠Qatari mediators, Tehran offered to reopen the waterway within 48 hours of Washington meeting its ‌conditions.