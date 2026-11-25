The ​International ​Ice Hockey ‌Federation (IIHF) will ​appeal the Court of Arbitration ‌for Sport (CAS) ruling to reinstate Russia in next year's ‌world championship to the ‌Swiss Federal Tribunal, the governing body said on Wednesday. "The decision ⁠is ​based ⁠on concerns around the independence and ⁠impartiality of two of ​the three arbitrators on the ⁠CAS Panel," the IIHF statement ⁠said.

"Especially ​following the information that has recently come ⁠to light regarding potential links ⁠between ⁠the two arbitrators and Russia."