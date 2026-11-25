Ice hockey-IIHF to appeal CAS ruling on Russia to Swiss Federal Tribunal
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling to reinstate Russia in next year's world championship to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the governing body said on Wednesday. "The decision is based on concerns around the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the CAS Panel," the IIHF statement said.
"Especially following the information that has recently come to light regarding potential links between the two arbitrators and Russia."