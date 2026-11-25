PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Matangi Rubber Limited, an established manufacturer of tyre components and rubber products with over two decades of industry experience, has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ₹125.16 crore at the upper end of the price band (₹163–₹172). The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, and close on Thursday, December 3, 2026. The Company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

* IPO to open on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, and close on Thursday, December 3, 2026 * Total Issue Size (in Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each) – Fresh Issue of Up To 57,61,831 Equity Shares and Offer for Sale of Up To 15,15,150 Equity Shares

* Price band fixed at ₹163–₹172 per equity share * Fresh Issue Size – ₹ 99.10 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

* OFS size – ₹ 26.06 Crore (At Upper Price Band) * Total Size – ₹ 125.16 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

* Proceeds from the fresh issue to support manufacturing expansion at Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, and repayment/prepayment of outstanding borrowings * Lot Size – 87 Equity Shares

Incorporated in 2004, Matangi Rubber is one of the revered names in the tyre manufacturing industry. With over two decades of experience, the Company has built a respected client portfolio, including JK Tyre, Apollo Tyres and Birla Tyres, to name a few. It is recognised for its commitment to quality and serves as a Tier 1 supplier to some of the industry’s leading players. The Company has decided to go public to support its next phase of expansion. It is now venturing into solid tyres and rubber recycling, initiatives that are expected to further strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, diversify its product portfolio and take the business to the next level. Matangi Rubber has progressively developed its manufacturing capabilities across tyre flaps, tyre tubes, two-wheeler and three-wheeler tyres, and rubber compounds. Over the years, the Company has expanded from its initial manufacturing operations into a multi-product business serving the automotive and rubber products value chain through contract manufacturing, job-work services and the sale of its own branded products.

Today, Matangi Rubber operates five manufacturing facilities across Selaqui in Uttarakhand, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu. With a customer presence across 13 states, the Company has built a diversified operating footprint supported by its manufacturing infrastructure and product portfolio. Strengthening its product portfolio, the Company commenced commercial production of its own-brand tubes under the EMGEE brand on December 16, 2025, at its Selaqui facility, catering to replacement-market distributors. The Company also commenced commercial production of two-wheeler and three-wheeler tyres at Bhind in December 2025, marking an important step in diversifying its manufacturing operations.

IPO to Support Capacity Expansion and Product Diversification The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised towards repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings; capital expenditure for setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility for rubber recycling products at Bhind, Madhya Pradesh; capital expenditure for setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility for solid tyres at Bhind, Madhya Pradesh; and general corporate purposes.

With these proposed investments, the Company aims to expand into additional product segments, strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and extend its presence across the broader rubber value chain. The issue allocation comprises not more than 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% for Retail Individual Investors.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited. Financial Performance

Matangi Rubber Limited reported revenue from operations of ₹12,975.96 lakhs in FY26, compared with ₹10,131.56 lakhs in FY25. EBITDA stood at ₹3,506.32 lakhs, while Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹2,232.98 lakhs. The Company reported an EBITDA margin of 27.02% and a PAT margin of 16.89% in FY26. For the three months ended June 30, 2026 (3M FY27), the Company recorded revenue from operations of ₹4,773.88 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,070.84 lakhs and PAT of ₹641.66 lakhs.

Leadership Statement Commenting on the IPO, Mr. Mohit Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Matangi Rubber Limited, said,

“Since our incorporation in 2004, we have steadily developed our manufacturing capabilities and diversified our product portfolio across tyre flaps, tubes, two-wheeler and three-wheeler tyres, and rubber compounds. Our long-standing association with JK Tyre since 2007 has been an important part of this journey. The commencement of production of two-wheeler and three-wheeler tyres, along with the introduction of our own tube brand, EMGEE, represents our continued focus on expanding our business. The proposed investments in solid tyres and rubber recycling will further strengthen our manufacturing platform and open opportunities in additional product segments. We view this IPO as an important milestone in our journey towards greater scale, a full bouquet services to the tyre and rubber industries and long-term technology led growth.”

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)