Commercial ​property company Aroundtown warned on Wednesday ​that proposals to expand powers ‌to expropriate ​large landlords in Berlin risk undermining investment in Germany's real estate market.

Berlin's coalition negotiations following state elections in September ‌have revived plans backed by the Left Party, which won the elections, to expropriate the housing stock of landlords owning more than 10,000 apartments. "This is not just ‌a Berlin problem, it's a challenge that Germany is facing as well," Timothy ‌Wright, Aroundtown's chief capital markets officer, told Reuters after its quarterly results were published.

Aroundtown owns fewer than 10,000 residential units in Berlin and is therefore below the threshold currently under discussion. However, Wright ⁠said the ​proposals could have broader ⁠consequences for the market. "The transaction market, especially international funding but also local, will dry up," Wright ⁠said, adding that uncertainty could weigh on investment activity and property valuations.

He argued the debate ​was focused on the wrong issue, saying that Germany's housing shortage could only ⁠be addressed by increasing supply rather than restricting rents. "Eventually it will create a huge social problem ⁠if ​there's not enough housing available. Keeping rents low alone won't solve the problem. You have to provide housing," Wright said.

Aroundtown sees office-to-residential conversions as part ⁠of the solution. Wright said the company had identified around 120,000 square metres of office ⁠space, equivalent to ⁠about 5% of its office portfolio, that could be converted into housing. Municipalities have become more receptive to such projects, he ‌added.