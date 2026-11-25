Incentive disbursements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry have reached Rs 4,385.28 crore so far in 2026-27, nearly double the amount disbursed in all previous financial years combined, according to the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The current financial year accounts for nearly 65 per cent of the total incentives disbursed under the scheme since its inception, reflecting a significant acceleration in payouts to automobile and auto component manufacturers.

"During FY 2026–27, incentive disbursements under the scheme reached Rs 4,385.28 crore as of 25th November 2026. The cumulative incentive disbursement under the scheme since its inception has reached Rs 6,771.64 crore," the Ministry said in a release on Wednesday. The figures were released following a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D. Kumaraswamy to assess the progress and implementation of the scheme.

The scheme, which has a total approved budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, has also attracted investments nearly 24 per cent higher than the government's target. "As of 30th September 2026, approved applicants had reported cumulative investments of Rs 52,806 crore, surpassing the targeted investment of Rs 42,500 crore," the Ministry said.

The scheme has also facilitated incremental sales of Rs 82,993 crore over the base year of FY 2019-20 and generated 77,755 employment opportunities. Besides attracting investments, the government is focusing on reducing dependence on imported components and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities in advanced automotive technologies.

"The scheme mandates a minimum Domestic Value Addition (DVA) of 50% for eligible products to qualify for incentives," the Ministry said. As of November 25, domestic value addition certificates had been issued to nine automobile manufacturers under the Champion OEM category, covering 139 products and variants, and 10 manufacturers under the Component Champion category, covering 53 products and variants.

Approved by the Union Cabinet in September 2021, the PLI-Auto Scheme aims to encourage domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technology products, attract investments and strengthen India's automotive supply chains. Of the total approved budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, approximately 26 per cent has been disbursed since the scheme's inception. (ANI)