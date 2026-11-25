The Haridwar T20 League held its Player Draft, trophy reveal and official jersey launch on Monday in Haridwar, marking a key milestone ahead of the tournament. The event brought together all six franchises for the first time and formally kick-started the countdown to the league, which has been approved by the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand and is being organised by the Cricket Association of Haridwar.

The event was attended by Pradip Batra, Minister for Transport, Uttarakhand; Deepak Mehra, President, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand; Manas Mingwal, Treasurer, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand; Pavinder Singh, President, Cricket Association of Haridwar; and Amit Kumar Roy, Secretary, Cricket Association of Haridwar, and Chairman, Haridwar T20 League. The league was set up to give emerging cricketers from the region a proper competitive platform. The response has been strong from the start: more than 600 aspiring cricketers took part in the player trials, each hoping to earn a place in one of the squads.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Kumar Roy said, "Haridwar has never been short of cricketing talent, but many of our young players have not had a real stage to perform on. This league gives them that stage, right here at home. Seeing over 600 players turn up for the trials told us how much it was needed. 100 Sports has managed the league for us, and they have handled the draft with real professionalism. We are confident the tournament will be run to the same standard, and we are looking forward to a competitive season." Six franchises will compete in the league: Roorkee Strikers, Ganges Warriors, Vedanta Royals, Bhagwanpur Heroes, Har Ki Pauri Knights and Jwala Kings. Each franchise built its squad at the draft, and the unveiling of the trophy and team jerseys gave every side its own identity ahead of the season.

All league matches will be played at the HRDA Sports Complex, Haridwar. With six franchises and a growing pool of local talent, the league will give players the chance to show what they can do, represent their teams and get a feel for organised T20 cricket. Preparations are underway, and Haridwar is getting ready for its own T20 season. (ANI)