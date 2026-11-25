The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, with the highest rates to hit China, which Washington blames most for flooding world markets with cheap exports.

The US Trade Representative's office announced the duties after completing an eight-month Section 301 unfair trade practices probe ‌into 16 trading partners, including close allies Japan, the European Union and South Korea. For the time being, the USTR did not propose tariffs on goods from Mexico and Norway.

A senior US official said that tariffs were proposed for goods from China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The specific rates were to be published in a US Federal Register notice on Wednesday. The official said Washington concluded that each of those trading partners "creates, sustains, or contributes to structural excess capacity and ‌production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce."

USTR defines structural excess capacity as situations where countries "are promoting production and capacity divorced from the realities of demand and ‌market principles," the official said, including through the use of industrial policies, subsidies and the use of components imported from non-market economies. China would face the highest tariff rates of the 14 trading partners as the proposed 20% excess-capacity tariffs on Chinese goods would be in addition to the roughly 25% tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's first term in office, the official said, adding that this would keep China above the 20% proposed rate for Vietnam.

But the proposed duties would not stack on top of tariffs of 10% or 12.5% that the administration imposed in July on a wider group of 60 trading partners over allegations of ⁠lax enforcement of anti-forced-labor ​laws. Those duties and the excess-capacity tariffs are widely viewed as rebuilding ⁠Trump's global tariffs that were struck down in February by the US Supreme Court.

SEEKING STABILITY WITH CHINA The US official said that the new duties would not exceed tariff limits in trade deals negotiated by the Trump administration, including a 20% cap for China during Trump's second term under a year-old trade truce ⁠with Beijing that is due to expire on January 10.

The tariffs would not apply to about $30 billion worth of Chinese imports that the US is considering for tariff reductions under a bilateral process, called the "Board of Trade," the official said, adding that Washington did not expect Beijing to retaliate ​against the new excess-capacity duties. "We know that they don't like these actions, but we are seeking stability with the Chinese. China is seeking stability with us," the official said, adding that Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠last week was "really great" and that there was progress on supplies of Chinese rare earth minerals in recent days.

Tariff rates also will be consistent with trade agreements signed by other partners, the official said, including the 15% cap agreed by the EU, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as a 19% cap agreed by Malaysia. But ⁠several ​countries, such as India and Vietnam, do not have finalized trade deals. The US official said that the new duties were expected to result in more trade agreements being negotiated and finalized, possibly at a G20 leaders' summit in Miami in December.

PUBLIC NOTICE AND COMMENT PERIOD The proposed duties will be subject to a public notice and comment period, with a hearing scheduled before they go into effect. The official said that could push implementation into January.

USTR was still reviewing excess capacity probes into Norway and ⁠Mexico, the official said, declining to provide a timeline for their completion. US officials briefed congressional committees on the changes late on Tuesday. Affected countries were also notified, the official said.

The Trump administration's tariffs have in part contributed to higher prices on consumer ⁠goods in the United States, and a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll following November's ⁠midterm elections showed 62% of respondents would support efforts to repeal the tariffs. The administration has singled out China as the biggest source of excess industrial capacity, which it says is flooding global markets with steel, aluminum, electric vehicles, appliances, solar products and other goods.

China has rejected the accusations, saying its exports reflect competitive advantages. The probe was also partly directed at Chinese investment in countries in ‌Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, which ‌Washington says is used to manufacture goods for the US market and avoid prior US tariffs.