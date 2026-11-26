The United States' decision not to stack tariffs proposed under two Section 301 investigations could give India greater clarity on the potential duties it faces, while increasing its incentive to conclude a trade agreement with Washington, according to Wendy Cutler, former Acting Deputy US Trade Representative. In an analysis of the latest US tariff announcement, Cutler, currently Senior Vice President at the Asia Society Policy Institute, described the decision not to combine duties from the investigations into forced labour and excess manufacturing capacity as the "biggest surprise" in the announcement.

"This clever approach allows for more flexibility on the rates for each individual investigation, avoiding certain constraints if they were to be added together," she said. She added that the approach also protects the USTR from an unfavourable legal ruling on its Section 301 tariffs related to forced labour.

The USTR on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with certain exemptions, in its investigation into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. It indicated that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the US that addresses the findings of the investigation. Cutler said India and Vietnam had a strong incentive to conclude trade agreements with Washington to retain the lower announced tariff rates.

The USTR's announcement followed its determination that the acts, policies and practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to excess manufacturing capacity burdened or restricted US commerce. Cutler said the announcement had been expected by the affected trading partners, many of whom had pushed back against the allegations, arguing that they were being wrongly accused of producing too much in certain sectors. Several countries, she noted, believe China, rather than their own economies, should be the focus of US action.

She also said the new tariffs could accelerate efforts by affected countries to diversify their trade partnerships. "These tariffs will continue to accelerate diversification efforts among our partners," Cutler said, pointing to recent economic agreements, including an ASEAN digital agreement and an update to the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement scheduled to take effect next month.

For India, the tariff proposal and the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations will remain closely linked, with the final terms of an agreement likely to be important in determining the duties applicable to its exports to the US. (ANI)