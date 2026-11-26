NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Aarti Lohia, London-based cultural patron and founder of SPLF Media, the presenting partner of We Were Here alongside Sunshine Motion Pictures, joins an extraordinary collective of creative voices supporting Pranav Bhasin’s acclaimed, Oscar-qualified Indian short film.

As presenter and executive producer, Lohia’s involvement reflects her growing commitment to independent cinema, supporting original storytelling and bringing distinctive filmmaking voices to wider audiences. Lohia’s engagement with cinema extends beyond We Were Here. Through SPLF Media, she is developing a growing portfolio of independent film projects, including the documentaries Life in Check and JR: Life Between Storms. She is also a major supporter of the Displacement Film Fund, an initiative dedicated to bringing stories of displacement to the screen.

Speaking about her involvement on We Were Here, Lohia says, “I’ve always believed that some of the most exciting creative talent emerges in places where people aren’t necessarily looking. Short films are a wonderful way to discover new filmmakers. They offer the freedom to experiment, take risks and tell stories without the constraints of commercial cinema. What interested me about We Were Here was not simply the film itself, but the originality of the mind behind it. Pranav has a distinctive creative voice and I think that deserves attention. For me, SPLF Media is an extension of something I have believed in throughout my involvement with the arts: that discovering talent is only the beginning. What matters is giving creative people the encouragement and opportunity to develop their voices and be seen.” Produced by Yash Gonsai, alongside Dheer Momaya and Dar Gai, We Were Here is backed by a distinguished group of executive producers and industry collaborators, including Andrew Scott, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, V (formerly Eve Ensler), Aarti Lohia, Nikkhil Advani, and Rana Daggubati

The film is currently in contention for the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)