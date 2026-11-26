A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. Well it ​could have been worse, is how markets are dealing with ​US President Donald Trump's latest tariff package. Indeed, many ‌analysts ​had been braced for much worse and the general reaction has been one of relief, even if the vast majority still regard tariffs as a needlessly destructive policy.

EU stock futures are ‌up between 1.4% and 2.2%, while most Asian share markets are in the black, albeit still down sharply for the month. The proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners use the excuse of combating structural excess industrial capacity, which makes as much sense as citing national emergencies or slave labour.

Yet, ‌crucially, they would not stack on top of the 10% or 12.5% levies imposed in July on a group of 60 ‌trading partners. They would also exclude certain goods, including tech or those already subject to separate Section 232 tariffs. Also, the US Trade Representative will not hold a hearing on the proposals until January 25, implying they might not go into effect until February or March, giving countries and industries extra time to prepare.

The plans would essentially ⁠return the ​overall effective tariff rate to where ⁠it was before the Supreme Court struck down what Trump had dubbed his Liberation Day levies in February. Analysts did note that using two alternative sets of Section 301 tariffs ⁠could make them harder to block through the courts, and thus easier for future administrations to quietly keep in place for years to come.

Additional levies are ​not exactly good news for inflation next year, particularly with the core PCE already up at 3.3% in October and ever ⁠farther from the Fed's supposed 2% target. Yet Treasuries still managed to stage a bull rally on Wednesday as the long bond gained a full point in price ⁠and 10-year ​yields touched 11-week lows. Investors may be wagering all the bloodletting in stocks will combine with the threat to the AI investment boom and stop the Fed from getting too hawkish.

A December rate hike is still 96% priced in futures, but the risk of 50 ⁠basis points does seem to have diminished. Markets are also leaning toward two more hikes in total, rather than three. This could all ⁠change, of course, should the AI ⁠bubble re-inflate, leaving bonds rather at the mercy of mood shifts in equity markets. Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

- German GfK consumer sentiment for December, EU money supply, French PPI and unemployment ‌for October - ECB President ‌Christine Lagarde at Euro Summit, Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson speaks

(By Wayne ​Cole; Editing by Kate Mayberry)