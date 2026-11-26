A rising ​US dollar took a breather heading into the Thanksgiving ‌holiday ​on Thursday, trading just below this year's highs, as investors weighed whether a potential slowdown in the AI boom might temper the outlook for interest rate hikes.

The dollar index slipped overnight as stocks pared losses and bond yields ‌fell. That left it steady through a volatile week so far, where it has been both boosted and knocked down by sharp moves in technology stocks. Sim Moh Siong, an FX strategist at OCBC in Singapore, said the dollar's relationship with equities could remain choppy, caught between safe-haven demand and concerns that a deeper ‌AI slowdown could weigh on US growth.

"The risk-reward of chasing further USD gains looks less attractive, but hawkish Fed risks should keep the dollar supported," he ‌said. The yen was largely flat against the dollar, trading around 159.19 early in the Asian afternoon.

The euro edged 0.2% lower to $1.096 as the market's focus turned to the account of the October European Central Bank meeting, which was scrutinised for hints on the rate outlook. Sterling fell 0.2% to $1.3097.

DEFENSIVE DOLLAR STRENGTH Souring sentiment towards the AI trade sent some investors fleeing into Treasuries this ⁠week, driving ​down yields and some of the US ⁠dollar's rate advantage.

That has lent some support to the yen, said Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho Bank, though he cautioned that the currency was not a haven in the ⁠pure sense, as it was also being buffeted by the AI shakeout and trade headwinds. The Trump administration proposed new tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners on Wednesday, ​with the highest rates to hit China, which the US blames most for flooding global markets with cheap exports.

But Varathan said that the ⁠tariff impact on the dollar was likely to be muted, as the proposed levies lacked the shock of a 2025 rollout. "This is more of a defensive dollar strength than it is an aggressive ⁠loss ​of trade support for Asian currencies," Varathan said.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, edged 0.1% higher to 103.8. Hotter-than-expected US core personal consumption expenditures inflation in October, a sharp upward revision to third-quarter gross domestic product and a Federal Reserve survey showing continued economic ⁠growth and sticky inflation cemented expectations the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) in December and again in early 2027.

The Australian dollar drew support ⁠from strong business investment data on Thursday, ⁠rising 0.3% to $0.6648 and rebounding from an earlier near one-year low. The Swiss franc edged 0.1% lower against the dollar on Thursday, having firmed 0.5% overnight on safe-haven demand, and last traded at 0.8320 per dollar. The Canadian dollar eased ‌slightly after hitting a ‌two-week high as oil prices rose.